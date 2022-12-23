While Brent Key might have been the interim coach for eight games before getting the full-time job, it is tough to recruit as an interim head coach. There is uncertainty over who will be the next coach and that can make recruiting difficult and commitments can be hard to come by, especially for top prospects.

Key got a big win during the season for the 2024 class with the commitment of First Presbyterian Day School quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is a four-star prospect and one of the top 20 quarterbacks in the entire country according to the 247Sports Composite. If Georgia Tech can hold on to Williams, I like their chances to have a much better class than they finished with in 2023.

One of the things that's noticeable about Georgia Tech's 2023 class is that there is not a high school quarterback in the class (the Yellow Jackets did get Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King from the portal). The coaching staff made a late push for LaNorris Sellers (South Florence, SC), but he flipped from Syracuse to South Carolina instead of Georgia Tech.

Williams is a talented player and one that Georgia Tech fans should look forward to getting next season. His dual-threat ability makes him dangerous, but he is an accurate passer as well that throws well on the move. He should be a solid building block for new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. Weinke was on staff when Williams committed and his staying on Key's staff will be good for the ongoing recruitment for the next year. Williams is already landing awards and was named the offensive player of the year in his region.

While not true for every recruiting class, most classes are built around the quarterback commitment. Getting a signal-caller early in the process can help with recruiting other positions because some recruits might want to play alongside that quarterback. Williams committed earlier than most quarterbacks in the 2024 class and as long as he stays in the class, he will have a chance to be the leader for the class and help the coaching staff recruit other players.

Georgia Tech can build its 2024 class around Jakhari Williams 247 Sports- Credit: Rusty Mansell

Keeping top in-state talent is going to be one of the things that Key must do if he wants to get the program back on track. Players like Williams are the right pieces to build a recruiting class around and it is a good start for Key and the rest of the staff on making the 2024 class a building block for Key's tenure at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

