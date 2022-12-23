Which 2023 Defensive Signee Could Make An Instant Impact Next Season?

One of the best storylines of Georgia Tech's season was how much the defense had improved after the firing of Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech played against high-scoring offenses like North Carolina and Georgia late in the season and held up well.

The bad news is that some of the best players on the defense will be going to the NFL. Keion White, Charlie Thomas, and Ace Eley are going to be missing next year and that means that someone is going to have to step up and try to replace the production that those three left behind.

While there are some young players on the roster and Georgia Tech has brought in some transfers to try and make an immediate impact, what about one of the freshman signees?

Could a Georgia Tech freshman signee make an impact next season? 247Sports

I think any of these guys could with a strong spring or summer, as Georgia Tech is going to need reinforcements at each position. Only one of Georgia Tech's defensive signees is an early enrollee (defensive lineman Shymeik Jones) so that could make it tougher for a freshman to see the field soon.

Linebacker could be a hard position to crack next year for a freshman. Veteran Trenilyas Tatum is back and will be vying for a spot and the staff just brought in Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White Jr (Texas A&M) through the transfer portal. Those are three players with plenty of experience and will take the majority of the snaps.

If there is going to be a position where Georgia Tech could see a young player see immediate time, it is on the defensive line. White is gone and the Yellow Jackets are going to need to not only find another top pass rusher but have guys step up and develop depth.

With that being said, Georgia Tech closed well on the defensive line and added some of their top targets. Jones, Malcolm Pugh, Bryston Dixon, and Ezra Odinjor were all added right before signing day.

What position will Georgia Tech need improvement from in 2023? 247 Sports

The player I was most excited to see join the Yellow Jackets class was Dixon, a former Georgia Southern commit. He is going to play on the interior and that is a place where Georgia Tech needs more depth. D'Quan Douse and Makius Scott became a good duo along the interior, but there was not enough playable depth at the position.

Dixon might not be an early enrollee, but he is going to have a chance to make an impact. K.J. Miles and Horace Lockett are two defensive tackles from the 2022 class that are going to be expected to take another leap, but I don't see a reason why Dixon could not join the rotation sooner rather than later.

Keep an eye on Dixon for next year. He is my pick to be an early impact player for Georgia Tech next fall.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

