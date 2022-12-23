2025 Prospect Logan Brooking Receives Offer From Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech just wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class but recruiting never stops. All eyes are now turning to the 2024 class for Georiga Tech and the Yellow Jackets are going to be trying to improve upon this year's recruiting ranking.
While the staff might be focused on the 2024 class, that does not mean they won't be looking ahead to future classes. Yesterday, the coaching staff sent an offer to the son of a Georgia Tech legend. Logan Brooking, a tight end at Savannah Country Day High School, received an offer from the Yellow Jackets yesterday. Brooking is the son of former Georgia Tech linebacker Keith Brooking.
Brooking is a tight end and edge player and he has received offers from other ACC and SEC schools already. Duke, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina are the other schools that have offered the talented player.
While he is just a 2025 prospect, Brooking is going to attract a lot of attention because of his connection to the school. This is going to be an interesting recruitment to follow in the next few years, as more offers are soon to come.
Georgia Tech's 2023 class ranked 56th in the country according to 247Sports and 12th in the ACC.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
