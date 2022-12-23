2025 Prospect Logan Brooking Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech just wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class but recruiting never stops. All eyes are now turning to the 2024 class for Georiga Tech and the Yellow Jackets are going to be trying to improve upon this year's recruiting ranking.

While the staff might be focused on the 2024 class, that does not mean they won't be looking ahead to future classes. Yesterday, the coaching staff sent an offer to the son of a Georgia Tech legend. Logan Brooking, a tight end at Savannah Country Day High School, received an offer from the Yellow Jackets yesterday. Brooking is the son of former Georgia Tech linebacker Keith Brooking.

Brooking is a tight end and edge player and he has received offers from other ACC and SEC schools already. Duke, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina are the other schools that have offered the talented player.



Georgia Tech offered the son of former Georgia Tech linebacker Keith Brooking RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

While he is just a 2025 prospect, Brooking is going to attract a lot of attention because of his connection to the school. This is going to be an interesting recruitment to follow in the next few years, as more offers are soon to come.

Georgia Tech's 2023 class ranked 56th in the country according to 247Sports and 12th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

