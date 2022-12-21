Georgia Tech Target Ashley Williams Commits to Arizona State

Georgia Tech has been able to add some talented kids on National Signing day today, but they were not able to land all of their top targets on the board for signing day.

Three-Star edge Ashley Williams was in Atlanta for a visit last weekend, but he did not choose the Yellow Jackets on National Signing Day. Arizona State and new head coach Kenny Dillingham were able to land the talented edge player today, despite the best efforts from Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets staff.

Williams is an athletic edge player with good size (6'5, 225 LBS) and length off of the edge and he has a chance to develop into a dangerous pass rusher. Williams would have been the top-rated commit in the Georgia Tech class if he did commit.

Ashley Williams chose to sign with Arizona State today 247Sports- Credit: Brian Perroni

Even after missing out on Williams, Georgia Tech has done a good job of getting both edge players and defensive linemen. Shymeik Jones (Camden, SC) committed on Sunday, and teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh both committed and signed with Georgia Tech today.

Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 56th nationally and 12th in the ACC according to 247Sports.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

