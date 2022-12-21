Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Target Ashley Williams Commits to Arizona State

One of Georgia Tech's top targets chose to go elsewhere on signing day

Georgia Tech has been able to add some talented kids on National Signing day today, but they were not able to land all of their top targets on the board for signing day. 

Three-Star edge Ashley Williams was in Atlanta for a visit last weekend, but he did not choose the Yellow Jackets on National Signing Day. Arizona State and new head coach Kenny Dillingham were able to land the talented edge player today, despite the best efforts from Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets staff. 

Williams is an athletic edge player with good size (6'5, 225 LBS) and length off of the edge and he has a chance to develop into a dangerous pass rusher. Williams would have been the top-rated commit in the Georgia Tech class if he did commit. 

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams chose to sign with Arizona State today

Even after missing out on Williams, Georgia Tech has done a good job of getting both edge players and defensive linemen. Shymeik Jones (Camden, SC) committed on Sunday, and teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh both committed and signed with Georgia Tech today. 

Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 56th nationally and 12th in the ACC according to 247Sports. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete
  • Evan Dickens, Running Back
  • Ezra Odinjor, Edge
  • Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
  • Taye Seymore, Linebacker
  • Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
  • Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech lands pair of teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh on Signing Day

Georgia Tech Lands top linebacker target Taye Seymore

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Signing day preview

Former Georgia Tech commit Gensley Auguste commits to Temple

Former Georiga Tech cornerback signs with 49ers practice squad

Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Del Alexander hired at UNLV

Georgia Tech offers 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers

Georgia Tech lands 2023 cornerback Steven Jones Jr

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech adds Louisville running back Trevion Cooley

Ashley Williams
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Target Ashley Williams Commits to Arizona State

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Lands Teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh On Signing Day

By Jackson Caudell
Taye Seymore
Football Recruiting

Linebacker Taye Seymore Commits To And Signs With Georgia Tech on Signing Day

By Jackson Caudell
Zion Taylor
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Complete Signing Day Preview

By Jackson Caudell
Gensley Auguste
Football Recruiting

Former Georgia Tech Commit Gensley Auguste Commits To Temple

By Jackson Caudell
Tennessee Titans defensive back Tre Swilling
Football

Former Georgia Tech Cornerback Tre Swilling Signs With the 49ers Practice Squad

By Jackson Caudell
Del Alexander
Football

Former Georgia Tech Wide Receivers Coach Del Alexander Hired at UNLV

By Jackson Caudell
LaNorris Sellers
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Quarterback LaNorris Sellers

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Lands 2023 Cornerback Steven Jones Jr

By Jackson Caudell