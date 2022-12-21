Georgia Tech Target Ashley Williams Commits to Arizona State
Georgia Tech has been able to add some talented kids on National Signing day today, but they were not able to land all of their top targets on the board for signing day.
Three-Star edge Ashley Williams was in Atlanta for a visit last weekend, but he did not choose the Yellow Jackets on National Signing Day. Arizona State and new head coach Kenny Dillingham were able to land the talented edge player today, despite the best efforts from Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets staff.
Williams is an athletic edge player with good size (6'5, 225 LBS) and length off of the edge and he has a chance to develop into a dangerous pass rusher. Williams would have been the top-rated commit in the Georgia Tech class if he did commit.
Even after missing out on Williams, Georgia Tech has done a good job of getting both edge players and defensive linemen. Shymeik Jones (Camden, SC) committed on Sunday, and teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh both committed and signed with Georgia Tech today.
Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 56th nationally and 12th in the ACC according to 247Sports.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
