Georgia Tech Lands Teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh On Signing Day
After landing one signing day commitment from linebacker Taye Seymore earlier this morning, Georgia Tech landed a pair of teammates from Leroy, AL.
Bryston Dixon, a former Georgia Southern commit, and Malcolm Pugh both committed to the Yellow Jackets today and give Georgia Tech a couple of defensive linemen to build around for the future.
Dixon is a 6'4 300 LBS prospect that is likely to play on the interior for the Yellow Jackets and Pugh is likely going to line up on the edge for Georgia Tech.
The pair of signees brings the number of commits that have signed with Georgia Tech to 18. The Yellow Jackets have also signed six transfers to go along with the High School Players.
Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked 56th on 247Sports and 12th in the ACC.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
