Georgia Tech Lands Teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh On Signing Day

After landing one signing day commitment from linebacker Taye Seymore earlier this morning, Georgia Tech landed a pair of teammates from Leroy, AL.

Bryston Dixon, a former Georgia Southern commit, and Malcolm Pugh both committed to the Yellow Jackets today and give Georgia Tech a couple of defensive linemen to build around for the future.

Dixon is a 6'4 300 LBS prospect that is likely to play on the interior for the Yellow Jackets and Pugh is likely going to line up on the edge for Georgia Tech.

The pair of signees brings the number of commits that have signed with Georgia Tech to 18. The Yellow Jackets have also signed six transfers to go along with the High School Players.

Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked 56th on 247Sports and 12th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Lands top linebacker target Taye Seymore

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Signing day preview

Former Georgia Tech commit Gensley Auguste commits to Temple

Former Georiga Tech cornerback signs with 49ers practice squad

Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Del Alexander hired at UNLV

Georgia Tech offers 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers

Georgia Tech lands 2023 cornerback Steven Jones Jr

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech adds Louisville running back Trevion Cooley

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen transfers to North Carolina