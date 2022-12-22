Which Offensive Signee Could Make The Biggest Impact For Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech put together the first class of the Brent Key era yesterday and signed 19 high school players and six transfers. The class finished 56th in the 247 Sports Composite and 12th in the ACC. There were four additions to the class on signing day that put the finishing touches on Key's first signing class.

Let's focus on the offensive signees for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets class included nine signees on the offensive side of the ball and some of them are going to be early enrollees at Georgia Tech. Offensive lineman Elias Cloy, running back Evan Dickens, offensive lineman Gabriel Fortson, and wide receiver Zion Taylor are going to be enrolling at Georgia Tech early and getting a head start before spring practice.

Which Georgia Tech offensive signee will make the biggest impact? 247 Sports

So of the nine offensive players that signed with Georgia Tech yesterday, which one could make the biggest impact next fall?

I think Dickens is going to have a hard time seeing the field this season, even though he is a talented runner. With Dontae Smith returning next season, Jamie Felix expected to take a bigger role, and Louisville transfer Trevion Cooley coming to Atlanta, it will be tough for any young running back to crack the rotation.

The offensive line might have been Georgia Tech's weak point last season, but they were young at every position up front and I expect most of the same starters to be back. Corey Robinson, Pierce Quick, Weston Franklin, Joe Fusile, and Jordan Williams are back, along with Jakiah Leftwich. Any freshman offensive lineman is going to have a hard time seeing the field.

That leaves us with the receivers. Georgia Tech lost Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins are gone because of graduation and Nate McCollum and Ryan King are in the transfer portal. The Yellow Jackets got the commitment of Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane and he is likely to be an instant contributor.

Could one of the wide receivers be able to make an instant impact for Georgia Tech? 247Sports- Twitter, @luuh_e_

I think one of the three wide receivers that signed in the class yesterday is going to have the best chance to make the biggest impact. Of the three, I like Norcross wide receiver Zion Taylor the most.

Taylor is a 6'2 180 LBS wide receiver with tremendous hands and the ability to make tough catches in tight coverage. His speed is good enough to break away from defenders and he was able to take multiple short passes the distance this season for the Blue Devils.

With the losses at receiver, don't be surprised if one of the young signees is able to take advantage and earn some playing time. Not only do I think Taylor is the most talented of the wide receivers that signed, but he is an early enrollee. Of the nine offensive players in Georgia Tech's class, watch out for Zion Taylor next fall.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

