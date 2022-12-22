Which Offensive Signee Could Make The Biggest Impact For Georgia Tech?
Georgia Tech put together the first class of the Brent Key era yesterday and signed 19 high school players and six transfers. The class finished 56th in the 247 Sports Composite and 12th in the ACC. There were four additions to the class on signing day that put the finishing touches on Key's first signing class.
Let's focus on the offensive signees for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets class included nine signees on the offensive side of the ball and some of them are going to be early enrollees at Georgia Tech. Offensive lineman Elias Cloy, running back Evan Dickens, offensive lineman Gabriel Fortson, and wide receiver Zion Taylor are going to be enrolling at Georgia Tech early and getting a head start before spring practice.
So of the nine offensive players that signed with Georgia Tech yesterday, which one could make the biggest impact next fall?
I think Dickens is going to have a hard time seeing the field this season, even though he is a talented runner. With Dontae Smith returning next season, Jamie Felix expected to take a bigger role, and Louisville transfer Trevion Cooley coming to Atlanta, it will be tough for any young running back to crack the rotation.
The offensive line might have been Georgia Tech's weak point last season, but they were young at every position up front and I expect most of the same starters to be back. Corey Robinson, Pierce Quick, Weston Franklin, Joe Fusile, and Jordan Williams are back, along with Jakiah Leftwich. Any freshman offensive lineman is going to have a hard time seeing the field.
That leaves us with the receivers. Georgia Tech lost Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins are gone because of graduation and Nate McCollum and Ryan King are in the transfer portal. The Yellow Jackets got the commitment of Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane and he is likely to be an instant contributor.
I think one of the three wide receivers that signed in the class yesterday is going to have the best chance to make the biggest impact. Of the three, I like Norcross wide receiver Zion Taylor the most.
Taylor is a 6'2 180 LBS wide receiver with tremendous hands and the ability to make tough catches in tight coverage. His speed is good enough to break away from defenders and he was able to take multiple short passes the distance this season for the Blue Devils.
With the losses at receiver, don't be surprised if one of the young signees is able to take advantage and earn some playing time. Not only do I think Taylor is the most talented of the wide receivers that signed, but he is an early enrollee. Of the nine offensive players in Georgia Tech's class, watch out for Zion Taylor next fall.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech announces the hiring of Strength and Conditioning Staff
Updated look at the ACC recruiting rankings
Georgia Tech running back Jamarius Haynes commits to Clemson
Georgia Tech flips Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr
Georgia Tech Edge Target Ashley Williams commits to Arizona State
Georgia Tech lands pair of teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh on Signing Day
Georgia Tech Lands top linebacker target Taye Seymore
Georgia Tech Recruiting: Signing day preview
Former Georgia Tech commit Gensley Auguste commits to Temple
Former Georiga Tech cornerback signs with 49ers practice squad