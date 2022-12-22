Georgia Tech Announces Hiring of Strength and Conditioning Staff

Although the hire was reported some time ago, Georgia Tech made the hiring of the strength and conditioning staff official today.

According to his bio on the USF team website, Artis was a tight end and wide receiver at Campbell University and Artis spent two seasons at Duke (2016-18) working as assistant director of strength and conditioning. He joined the Blue Devils in the summer of 2016 and primarily trained in the football and field hockey programs. He also helped direct high-performance efforts with several other varsity sports. The Duke field hockey squad he trained in 2016 was ranked in the top five for the entire season and advanced to the NCAA Championships.

After his time at Duke, Artis joined the Tennessee staff under head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January 2018 and served as assistant director of football sports performance under then-director Craig Fitzgerald for two seasons before being promoted to Fitzgerald’s position following his departure to the NFL’s New York Giants. He served for one season as director during the 2020 campaign before leaving for USF in March 2021.

Brent Key has made his strength and conditioning staff hires today Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Artis, Georgia Tech announced the other hirings on the strength and conditioning staff that will work alongside Artis.

· Byron Jerideau – associate director of football strength and performance/accountability

· Jordan Diaz – director of speed and associate director of football performance

· Tyler Smith – assistant director of football strength and conditioning

· Sean Boyle – performance manager/assistant director of football strength and conditioning

Hiring a complete strength and conditioning staff is one of the most important that a head coach has to make and now, Key has his staff. This staff will be getting back to work for winter conditioning, which is a crucial part of the offseason heading into the spring.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Updated look at the ACC recruiting rankings

Georgia Tech running back Jamarius Haynes commits to Clemson

Georgia Tech flips Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr

Georgia Tech Edge Target Ashley Williams commits to Arizona State

Georgia Tech lands pair of teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh on Signing Day

Georgia Tech Lands top linebacker target Taye Seymore

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Signing day preview

Former Georgia Tech commit Gensley Auguste commits to Temple

Former Georiga Tech cornerback signs with 49ers practice squad

Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Del Alexander hired at UNLV