Updated Look At The ACC Recruiting Rankings After Signing Day

National Signing Day has come and gone and most schools have finished up their 2023 recruiting classes. Georgia Tech had an eventful day on Wednesday adding defensive linemen Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh, linebacker/defensive back Taye Seymore, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr.

So where did Georgia Tech finish up in the ACC recruiting rankings after their additions yesterday?

Taye Seymore was one of the signing day additions for Georgia Tech on Wednesday 247 Sports

After yesterday's additions to the class, Georgia Tech ranks 12th in the ACC according to 247 Sports, just ahead of Boston College and Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets pulled in 19 high school recruits and when you look at the recruiting score rankings on 247 Sports, Georgia Tech is not far behind some of the other schools in front of them.

Georgia Tech has a score of 188.20 and the team in front of them at 11th is Virginia with a score of 188.50 and Duke had a score of 193.17. The team in seventh place in the rankings, NC State, has a score of 198.98 and if Georgia Tech were to add any more prospects, they could get close to that.

Seeing where Georgia Tech finished this year, it will be interesting to see the kind of move up or down that the Yellow Jackets will have next year. This coaching staff will have a full year to put a class together and if Georgia Tech is going to make a move back to a bowl game and be more competitive, they are going to have to improve this ranking.

Here are the complete ACC Recruiting Rankings with their score in parentheses:

1. Miami (298.38)

2. Clemson (275.47)

3. Florida State (252.89)

4. North Carolina (220.65)

5. Louisville (216.92)

6. Virginia Tech (211.82)

7. NC State (198.98)

8. Pittsburgh (195.23)

9. Wake Forest (193.44)

10. Duke (193.17)

11. Virginia (188.50)

12. Georgia Tech (188.20)

13. Boston College (184.12)

14. Syracuse (164.22)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

