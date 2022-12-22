Skip to main content

Updated Look At The ACC Recruiting Rankings After Signing Day

Where did Georgia Tech finish in the ACC Recruiting Rankings?

National Signing Day has come and gone and most schools have finished up their 2023 recruiting classes. Georgia Tech had an eventful day on Wednesday adding defensive linemen Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh, linebacker/defensive back Taye Seymore, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. 

So where did Georgia Tech finish up in the ACC recruiting rankings after their additions yesterday?

Taye Seymore

Taye Seymore was one of the signing day additions for Georgia Tech on Wednesday

After yesterday's additions to the class, Georgia Tech ranks 12th in the ACC according to 247 Sports, just ahead of Boston College and Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets pulled in 19 high school recruits and when you look at the recruiting score rankings on 247 Sports, Georgia Tech is not far behind some of the other schools in front of them. 

Georgia Tech has a score of 188.20 and the team in front of them at 11th is Virginia with a score of 188.50 and Duke had a score of 193.17. The team in seventh place in the rankings, NC State, has a score of 198.98 and if Georgia Tech were to add any more prospects, they could get close to that. 

Seeing where Georgia Tech finished this year, it will be interesting to see the kind of move up or down that the Yellow Jackets will have next year. This coaching staff will have a full year to put a class together and if Georgia Tech is going to make a move back to a bowl game and be more competitive, they are going to have to improve this ranking. 

Here are the complete ACC Recruiting Rankings with their score in parentheses: 

1. Miami (298.38)

2. Clemson (275.47)

3. Florida State (252.89)

4. North Carolina (220.65)

5. Louisville (216.92)

6. Virginia Tech (211.82)

7. NC State (198.98)

8. Pittsburgh (195.23)

9. Wake Forest (193.44)

10. Duke (193.17)

11. Virginia (188.50)

12. Georgia Tech (188.20)

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

13. Boston College (184.12)

14. Syracuse (164.22)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete
  • Evan Dickens, Running Back
  • Ezra Odinjor, Edge
  • Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
  • Taye Seymore, Linebacker
  • Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
  • Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
  • Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
  • Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
  • Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
  • Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
  • Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
  • Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
  • Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key
Updated Look At The ACC Recruiting Rankings After Signing Day

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Georgia Tech Running Back Target Jamarius Haynes Commits to Clemson

By Jackson Caudell
Eric Singleton Jr
Georgia Tech Flips Western Kentucky Wide Receiver Commit Eric Singleton Jr

By Jackson Caudell
Haynes King
Which 2023 Georgia Tech Signees Will be Enrolling Early?

By Jackson Caudell
Ashley Williams
Georgia Tech Target Ashley Williams Commits to Arizona State

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Georgia Tech Lands Teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh On Signing Day

By Jackson Caudell
Taye Seymore
Linebacker Taye Seymore Commits To And Signs With Georgia Tech on Signing Day

By Jackson Caudell
Zion Taylor
Georgia Tech Recruiting: Complete Signing Day Preview

By Jackson Caudell
Gensley Auguste
Former Georgia Tech Commit Gensley Auguste Commits To Temple

By Jackson Caudell