Updated Look At The ACC Recruiting Rankings After Signing Day
National Signing Day has come and gone and most schools have finished up their 2023 recruiting classes. Georgia Tech had an eventful day on Wednesday adding defensive linemen Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh, linebacker/defensive back Taye Seymore, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr.
So where did Georgia Tech finish up in the ACC recruiting rankings after their additions yesterday?
After yesterday's additions to the class, Georgia Tech ranks 12th in the ACC according to 247 Sports, just ahead of Boston College and Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets pulled in 19 high school recruits and when you look at the recruiting score rankings on 247 Sports, Georgia Tech is not far behind some of the other schools in front of them.
Georgia Tech has a score of 188.20 and the team in front of them at 11th is Virginia with a score of 188.50 and Duke had a score of 193.17. The team in seventh place in the rankings, NC State, has a score of 198.98 and if Georgia Tech were to add any more prospects, they could get close to that.
Seeing where Georgia Tech finished this year, it will be interesting to see the kind of move up or down that the Yellow Jackets will have next year. This coaching staff will have a full year to put a class together and if Georgia Tech is going to make a move back to a bowl game and be more competitive, they are going to have to improve this ranking.
Here are the complete ACC Recruiting Rankings with their score in parentheses:
1. Miami (298.38)
2. Clemson (275.47)
3. Florida State (252.89)
4. North Carolina (220.65)
5. Louisville (216.92)
6. Virginia Tech (211.82)
7. NC State (198.98)
8. Pittsburgh (195.23)
9. Wake Forest (193.44)
10. Duke (193.17)
11. Virginia (188.50)
12. Georgia Tech (188.20)
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
13. Boston College (184.12)
14. Syracuse (164.22)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech running back Jamarius Haynes commits to Clemson
Georgia Tech flips Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr
Georgia Tech Edge Target Ashley Williams commits to Arizona State
Georgia Tech lands pair of teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh on Signing Day
Georgia Tech Lands top linebacker target Taye Seymore
Georgia Tech Recruiting: Signing day preview
Former Georgia Tech commit Gensley Auguste commits to Temple
Former Georiga Tech cornerback signs with 49ers practice squad
Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Del Alexander hired at UNLV