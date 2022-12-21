Georgia Tech Running Back Target Jamarius Haynes Commits to Clemson
Georgia Tech was looking to add a running back to go with 2023 signee Evan Dickens (IMG Academy, FL), but came up short in the recruitment of running back Jamarius Haynes (Handley, AL).
Haynes decided not to come to Atlanta and join Brent Key's first recruiting class as a head coach, but he will be suiting up for one of Georgia Tech's ACC rivals Clemson.
Georgia Tech has been looking to add running back depth to the position and had done a good job of that with the addition of Dickens and Louisville transfer Trevion Cooley. The Yellow Jackets are losing leading rusher Hassan Hall to graduation and Dylan McDuffie to the transfer portal.
Currently, Georgia Tech's recruiting class ranks 57th in the country and 12th in the ACC according to 247Sports.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech flips Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr
Georgia Tech Edge Target Ashley Williams commits to Arizona State
Georgia Tech lands pair of teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh on Signing Day
Georgia Tech Lands top linebacker target Taye Seymore
Georgia Tech Recruiting: Signing day preview
Former Georgia Tech commit Gensley Auguste commits to Temple
Former Georiga Tech cornerback signs with 49ers practice squad
Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Del Alexander hired at UNLV
Georgia Tech offers 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers