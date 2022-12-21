Georgia Tech Running Back Target Jamarius Haynes Commits to Clemson

Georgia Tech was looking to add a running back to go with 2023 signee Evan Dickens (IMG Academy, FL), but came up short in the recruitment of running back Jamarius Haynes (Handley, AL).

Haynes decided not to come to Atlanta and join Brent Key's first recruiting class as a head coach, but he will be suiting up for one of Georgia Tech's ACC rivals Clemson.

Georgia Tech has been looking to add running back depth to the position and had done a good job of that with the addition of Dickens and Louisville transfer Trevion Cooley. The Yellow Jackets are losing leading rusher Hassan Hall to graduation and Dylan McDuffie to the transfer portal.

Brent Key's first recruiting class as head coach ranks 57th in the country Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, Georgia Tech's recruiting class ranks 57th in the country and 12th in the ACC according to 247Sports.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

