Georgia Tech Running Back Target Jamarius Haynes Commits to Clemson

Georgia Tech lost a top target to an ACC rival on National Signing Day

Georgia Tech was looking to add a running back to go with 2023 signee Evan Dickens (IMG Academy, FL), but came up short in the recruitment of running back Jamarius Haynes (Handley, AL). 

Haynes decided not to come to Atlanta and join Brent Key's first recruiting class as a head coach, but he will be suiting up for one of Georgia Tech's ACC rivals Clemson. 

Georgia Tech has been looking to add running back depth to the position and had done a good job of that with the addition of Dickens and Louisville transfer Trevion Cooley. The Yellow Jackets are losing leading rusher Hassan Hall to graduation and Dylan McDuffie to the transfer portal. 

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key

Brent Key's first recruiting class as head coach ranks 57th in the country

Currently, Georgia Tech's recruiting class ranks 57th in the country and 12th in the ACC according to 247Sports. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete
  • Evan Dickens, Running Back
  • Ezra Odinjor, Edge
  • Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
  • Taye Seymore, Linebacker
  • Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
  • Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
  • Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
  • Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
  • Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
  • Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
  • Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
  • Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
  • Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

