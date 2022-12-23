Georgia Tech Quarterback Target LaNorris Sellers Commits to South Carolina
Georgia Tech made a late push to add a talented quarterback to their 2023 signing day class, but those efforts fell short today.
LaNorris Sellers (South Florence, SC), a former Syracuse commit, flipped to South Carolina today. The Yellow Jackets had hoped to land the four-star quarterback, but it was a little too late and Sellers is going to stay home and play for head coach Shane Beamer.
South Carolina finished the season playing well on offense and Sellers is hoping to continue that trend whenever he takes over as the Gamecocks quarterback.
It was always going to be a long shot that Georgia Tech made up enough ground to be a factor in this recruitment, but it was worth taking a shot. Head coach Brent Key is looking to add talent to this class and Sellers could have been the quarterback of the future.
The Yellow Jackets do have one quarterback already committed for the 2024 class and he is a talented player. Four-star Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA) committed to Georgia Tech during the season and he is going to be the top priority for Key and the staff to keep in the class.
Georgia Tech's 2023 class finished ranked 56th in the 247Sports Composite and 12th in the ACC.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
