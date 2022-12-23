Georgia Tech Quarterback Target LaNorris Sellers Commits to South Carolina

Georgia Tech made a late push to add a talented quarterback to their 2023 signing day class, but those efforts fell short today.

LaNorris Sellers (South Florence, SC), a former Syracuse commit, flipped to South Carolina today. The Yellow Jackets had hoped to land the four-star quarterback, but it was a little too late and Sellers is going to stay home and play for head coach Shane Beamer.

South Carolina finished the season playing well on offense and Sellers is hoping to continue that trend whenever he takes over as the Gamecocks quarterback.

Georgia Tech made a late push to add LaNorris Sellers 247Sports- Credit: Hale McGranahan

It was always going to be a long shot that Georgia Tech made up enough ground to be a factor in this recruitment, but it was worth taking a shot. Head coach Brent Key is looking to add talent to this class and Sellers could have been the quarterback of the future.

The Yellow Jackets do have one quarterback already committed for the 2024 class and he is a talented player. Four-star Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA) committed to Georgia Tech during the season and he is going to be the top priority for Key and the staff to keep in the class.

Georgia Tech's 2023 class finished ranked 56th in the 247Sports Composite and 12th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

