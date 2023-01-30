Georgia Tech Gets 2023 PWO Commitment From In-State QB Ben Guthrie

PWO's have a chance to be some of the best stories in college football and every program takes multiple each year. Georgia Tech got a PWO commitment tonight from in-state quarterback Ben Guthrie, who played at Alpharetta high school this past season.

Guthrie is not the biggest QB (5'11, 170 LBS), but he is accurate with the ball and can move around in the pocket well.

Walk-ons always face an uphill battle to get on scholarship, but there have been countless guys to make an impact on their team (Stetson Bennett for example). Guthrie is going be hoping that his hard work will pay off in future seasons.

Georgia Tech is not likely to add many players for the 2023 class on the next signing day on Wednesday and have turned their full attention to recruiting hard for the 2024 class.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

Austin Dean, linebacker (Transfer)

