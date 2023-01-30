Georgia Tech Gets 2023 PWO Commitment From In-State QB Ben Guthrie
PWO's have a chance to be some of the best stories in college football and every program takes multiple each year. Georgia Tech got a PWO commitment tonight from in-state quarterback Ben Guthrie, who played at Alpharetta high school this past season.
Guthrie is not the biggest QB (5'11, 170 LBS), but he is accurate with the ball and can move around in the pocket well.
Walk-ons always face an uphill battle to get on scholarship, but there have been countless guys to make an impact on their team (Stetson Bennett for example). Guthrie is going be hoping that his hard work will pay off in future seasons.
Georgia Tech is not likely to add many players for the 2023 class on the next signing day on Wednesday and have turned their full attention to recruiting hard for the 2024 class.
Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)
- Austin Dean, linebacker (Transfer)
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech Recruiting Update: 1/22-1/28
Three-star 2024 defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr among weekend visitors for Georgia Tech
2024 Georgia Tech defensive tackle target Champ Thompson commits to Clemson
Former Yellow Jackets Malachi Carter and Ace Eley impress during the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Duke blows out Georgia Tech 86-43
2024 Athlete Elijah McDowell Breaks Down His Weekend Visit To Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech makes the top 11 for four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon
Updated ACC Standings heading into the weekend
Preview: Georgia Tech Basketball vs Duke