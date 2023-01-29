Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update: 1/22-1/28

The last weekend of the contact period was this weekend and the dead period for college football recruiting will be going on for all of February. This was the last weekend for on-campus visitors for a while and Georgia Tech was busy sending out offers for 2024, 2025, and even a 2026 offer.

2024 edge Ryan Jenkins was among the visitors at Georgia Tech this weekend HUDL

Let's recap the week that was in Georgia Tech recruiting.

1. New Offers:

1. Georgia Tech got the week started with a couple of new PWO offers. Offensive lineman Quinton Lewis (Northside, GA) and quarterback Ben Guthrie (Alpharetta, GA) picked up offers to be preferred walk-ons for Brent Key and Georgia Tech.

2. Former Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton transferred to Ole Miss. Walton had originally announced his return to Georgia Tech but later announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal. Georgia Tech travels to Oxford to face the Rebels on September 16th.

3. Georgia Tech sent an offer to four-star 2024 cornerback Jayden Lewis (Anniston, AL) this week. Lewis also has offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, and Colorado are some of the offers that Lewis holds.

4. 2024 linebacker Joseph Phillips (Booker T Washington, AL) was another prospect offered by the Yellow Jackets this week. Phillips is one of the best players in the state of Alabama and holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others.

5. 2024 lineman Glenn Seabrooks (Davidson Academy, TN) received an offer from Georgia Tech this week.

6. Three-star linebacker Crews Law (Nashville, TN) picked up a Georgia Tech offer this week and he could be one of the top linebacker targets for the Yellow Jackets in this cycle. Duke, Kentucky, and Missouri are some of the other schools that are involved in Law's recruitment and he did visit Duke recently.

7. 2024 Offensive lineman Bradley Smith (Woodward Academy, TN) picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets coaching staff this week. UCF, West Virginia, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Cincinnati are some of the offers that Smith holds. Georgia Tech has been offering a number of offensive lineman this month and Smith is one of the latest.

8. 2024 OL Joseph Ionata (Calvary Christian, FL) got an offer from Georgia Tech this week. App State, Boston College, Duke, Miami, Ole Miss, and UCF are some of the other offers that Ionata holds.

9. The 2025 class is still far ahead in the future, but Key and the staff are already identifying prospects that will be recruiting in the future. Four-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Brentwood Academy, TN) picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets this week and it added to an impressive list of offers the 6'5 180 LBS QB holds. Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are some of the offers that MacIntyre holds.

10. Georgia Tech offered another 2024 tight end this week and it was David Prince (Glynn Academy, GA). Prince is a 6'4 220 LBS tight end that will be getting more offers as this recruiting cycle goes on. He currently holds offers from Arkansas, Liberty, App State, Virginia Tech, and Troy.

11. Four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman got an offer from Georgia Tech this week. Spillman is a top 100 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and holds offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Oregon, amongst others.

12. 2025 tight end Ryan Ghea (Milton, GA) got an offer from Georiga Tech this week and he should be a top priority in the 2025 class. Ghea also holds offers from Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

13. Thre-star defensive end Hank Weber (Brentwood Academy, TN) was another player from the state of Tennessee to pick up an offer from Georgia Tech this week. Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Mississippi State are some of the offers that Weber has.

14. 2024 athlete Gregory Peacock (Glynn Academy, GA) got an offer from Georgia Tech. Florida State and Virginia Tech have also offered Peacock.

15. Four-star wide receiver Mazeo Bennett (Greenville, SC) got offered by the Georgia Tech coaching staff this week. Bennett has plenty of offers, but might be leaning toward South Carolina.

16. Bennett was not the only prospect from Greenville to receive a Georgia Tech offer. Offensive lineman Blake Franks picked up an offer from Georgia Tech and the three-star player holds plenty of interest from other schools as well. He holds projections to Clemson on the 247 Crystal Ball.

17. Four-star Isaiah Mozee (Lee's Summit North, MO) got an offer from Georgia Tech this week. Mozee is rated as a top 50 prospect on the 247Sports Composite.

18. 2025 running back Marquise Henderson picked up an offer from Georgia Tech this week. Henderson also holds offers from Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, and Liberty.

19. 2026 quarterback Briggs Cherry picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets

2. Visits

Georgia Tech had a number of visitors this week. 2024 OT Zach Clayton, 2024 edge Ryan Jenkins, 2024 DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr, 2025 LB Kelan Butler (also picked up an offer), 2024 OL Gemyel Allen (offered on the visit), and 2024 athlete Elijah McDowell were among the visitors this week. It was another big weekend for visitors for the Yellow Jackets and Key and the rest of the staff did a good job of getting guys on campus.

