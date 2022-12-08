Host of Georgia Tech Coaches Pay Visit to 2023 Target Cameron Wallace

When a prospect is visited by multiple coaches, he knows he is a top prospect on the board. That is exactly the case for 2023 athlete Cameron Wallace who got a visit from five Georgia Tech coaches today, including head coach Brent Key.

Other coaches on the visit included defensive ends coach Larry Knight, running backs coach Donald Hill-Eley, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke, assistant head coach David Turner, and defensive backs coach Travares Tillman.

Georgia Tech offered Wallace back in September, shortly after former head coach Geoff Collins was fired.

Wallace plays at Montgomery Co. High School in Georgia.

According to Wallace's social media, he is going to be taking a visit to Georgia Tech on December 16th-18th. Getting him on campus is a big deal and should give the Yellow Jackets a boost in his recruitment.

At 5'10 175 LBS, Wallace is a skilled running back and defensive back that Georgia Tech coaches would love to have. Winning his recruitment is not going to be easy because Wallace also has a host of other offers from power five schools. '

Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, Washington, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt are some of the other offers that Wallace has.

The Yellow Jackets class currently ranks 62nd and 12th in the ACC according to 247Sports.

