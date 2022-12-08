Report: Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has entered the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has had another quarterback enter the transfer portal this evening.
According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has decided to enter the transfer portal after only one season at Georgia Tech.
Phommachanh spent much of his only season on The Flats as the fourth-string quarterback, but when Jeff Sims and Zach Pyron suffered injuries, Phommachanh was forced into backup quarterback duty. He played a key role in the upset against North Carolina and had a rushing touchdown the next game against No.1 Georgia.
He came to Atlanta after spending the first part of his career at Clemson, where he also could not get on the field and play a large role. He had a hard time seeing the field and was unlikely to be a significant part of new head coach Brent Key's plans moving forward.
After the season ended, Sims decided that he would enter the portal, and now, Georgia Tech has only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, Pyron and Zach Gibson. Pyron played well during his time as a true freshman but is coming off a broken collarbone that ended his season. Gibson started a few games for the Yellow Jackets and did improve a little toward the end of the year.
