Skip to main content

Report: Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has entered the Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech loses its second quarterback to the transfer portal

Georgia Tech has had another quarterback enter the transfer portal this evening. 

According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has decided to enter the transfer portal after only one season at Georgia Tech. 

Phommachanh spent much of his only season on The Flats as the fourth-string quarterback, but when Jeff Sims and Zach Pyron suffered injuries, Phommachanh was forced into backup quarterback duty. He played a key role in the upset against North Carolina and had a rushing touchdown the next game against No.1 Georgia. 

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh

Taisun Phommachanh had two total touchdowns at Georgia Tech

He came to Atlanta after spending the first part of his career at Clemson, where he also could not get on the field and play a large role. He had a hard time seeing the field and was unlikely to be a significant part of new head coach Brent Key's plans moving forward. 

After the season ended, Sims decided that he would enter the portal, and now, Georgia Tech has only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, Pyron and Zach Gibson. Pyron played well during his time as a true freshman but is coming off a broken collarbone that ended his season. Gibson started a few games for the Yellow Jackets and did improve a little toward the end of the year. 

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Host of Georgia Tech coaches visit 2023 prospect Cameron Wallace

Georgia Tech offers three-star defensive lineman Rodney Lora

Georgia Tech linebacker target Taye Seymour de-commits from East Carolina

Georgia Tech offers USF tight end Jackson Long

2023 cornerback Jarvis Lee de-commits from Georgia Tech

Updated Look at the ACC Standings Before Conference Play

Georgia Tech's defensive staff makes two in-home visits on Tuesday night

Charlie Thomas officially declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

CBS Sports Grades Hire of Brent Key

Brent Key hires strength and conditioning coach

Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley were named second-team All-ACC by the AP

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh
Football

Report: Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has entered the Transfer Portal

By Jackson Caudell
Cam Wallace
Football Recruiting

Host of Georgia Tech Coaches Pay Visit to 2023 Target Cameron Wallace

By Jackson Caudell
2023 Prospect Rodney Lora
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Three-Star Defensive Lineman Rodney Lora

By Jackson Caudell
Taye Seymore
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Linebacker Target Taye Seymore De-Commits from East Carolina

By Jackson Caudell
USF tight end Jackson Long
Football

Georgia Tech Offers USF Transfer Tight end Jackson Long

By Jackson Caudell
2023 defensive back prospect Jarvis Lee
Football Recruiting

2023 Cornerback Jarvis Lee De-Commits from Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith
Basketball

Updated Look At The ACC Basketball Standings Ahead Of Conference Play

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Makes Two In-Home Visits With In-State Prospects on Tuesday Night

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas
Football

Charlie Thomas Officially Declares For the 2023 NFL Draft

By Jackson Caudell