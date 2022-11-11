Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Makes Final Three For 2023 Cornerback Target Nireek Sharpe

Georgia Tech is in the final three for 2023 prospect Nireek Sharpe

After a recent string of de-commitments, Georgia Tech was looking for some good news on the recruiting trail and they found a little bit of it today. 

Three-star cornerback Nireek Sharpe dropped his final three schools today and among them was Georgia Tech. The other two schools that made the cut were Michigan State and Mississippi State. 

Sharpe is a skilled corner with size and athleticism. He has the frame at 6'2 175 LBS to develop into a shutdown corner in the future and he would be a nice addition to the class. 

2023 cornerback prospect Nireek Sharpe

Could Georgia Tech add Nireek Sharpe to its 2023 class?

The Yellow Jackets have had three de-commitments in the last month.

Trey Cornist from Winton Woods High School (OH) de-committed in October and Javin Simpkins backed off of his commitment this week. Both came after former running backs coach Mike Daniels re-signed last month in the middle of the season and Daniels was the primary recruiter for both players.

Defensive prospect Kamal Bonner also backed off of his commitment to the Yellow Jackets last month.

If the Yellow Jackets landed Sharpe, it would be their third cornerback commitment for the 2023 class. L.J. Green from Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) and the recently committed Jarvis Lee from IMG Academy (FL) are the other defensive backs currently committed in the class. 

Georgia Tech currently has the 59th-ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Begins Season with win over Georgia State

Georgia Tech reveals the uniform combination for Miami game

Georgia Tech offers 2023 wide receiver prospect Tyler Brown

Georgia Tech vs Miami: Official Preview and Prediction

Three-Star running back Javin Simpkins de-commits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Basketball announces signing of four-star guard Blue Cain

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Miami

What do SP+ and ESPN's FPI project for Georgia Tech vs Miami?

Brent Key discusses handling the emotions of senior day on Saturday

Georgia Tech releases Depth Chart ahead of Miami Game

2023 cornerback prospect Nireek Sharpe
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Makes Final Three For 2023 Cornerback Target Nireek Sharpe

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Begins Season With 60-42 Win over Georgia State

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Miami Game

By Jackson Caudell
2023 wide receiver prospect Tyler Brown
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Wide Receiver Prospect Tyler Brown

By Jackson Caudell
Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech vs Miami: Official Preview and Prediction

By Jackson Caudell
Javin Simpkins
Football Recruiting

Three-Star Running Back Javin Simpkins Decommits From Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Blue Cain
Basketball Recruiting,

Georgia Tech Basketball Announces Signing of 2023 Four-Star Guard Blue Cain

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech vs Miami
Football

How to Watch, Listen To, And Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Miami

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Quarterback Jeff Sims vs Miami
Football

What Does SP+ and ESPN's FPI Project for Georgia Tech vs Miami?

By Jackson Caudell