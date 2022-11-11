Georgia Tech Makes Final Three For 2023 Cornerback Target Nireek Sharpe

After a recent string of de-commitments, Georgia Tech was looking for some good news on the recruiting trail and they found a little bit of it today.

Three-star cornerback Nireek Sharpe dropped his final three schools today and among them was Georgia Tech. The other two schools that made the cut were Michigan State and Mississippi State.

Sharpe is a skilled corner with size and athleticism. He has the frame at 6'2 175 LBS to develop into a shutdown corner in the future and he would be a nice addition to the class.

Could Georgia Tech add Nireek Sharpe to its 2023 class? 247 Sports

The Yellow Jackets have had three de-commitments in the last month.

Trey Cornist from Winton Woods High School (OH) de-committed in October and Javin Simpkins backed off of his commitment this week. Both came after former running backs coach Mike Daniels re-signed last month in the middle of the season and Daniels was the primary recruiter for both players.

Defensive prospect Kamal Bonner also backed off of his commitment to the Yellow Jackets last month.

If the Yellow Jackets landed Sharpe, it would be their third cornerback commitment for the 2023 class. L.J. Green from Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) and the recently committed Jarvis Lee from IMG Academy (FL) are the other defensive backs currently committed in the class.

Georgia Tech currently has the 59th-ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports.

