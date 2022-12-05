Today was the day that new Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key was introduced as his alma mater's head coach and he was energetic in setting the vision for his football program and the way that he wants the Yellow Jackets to look.

Key spoke of being a disciplined team and a team that anyone on Georgia Tech's schedule does not want to play, but he also made sure to mention a certain in-state rival that Tech has not beaten since 2016.

Brent Key discussed Georgia Tech's in-state rival today in his press conference Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Here is what Key had to say about the Georgia Bulldogs today:

"There is one thing I want everyone in this room to understand and everyone associated with Georgia Tech understands... There is an opponent in this state we will work 365 days a year to defeat. We will work 365 days a year to dominate. When we all wake up in the morning, we want to dominate our opponent. The feeling of dominating your opponent is like no other and whatever team is on our schedule, that will be our goal. That is what we will work towards every single day.

Players in here, understand that. That is our goal and that is our mindset. We have an opponent in this state that is included in that. For 365 days, we will work to dominate that opponent. Understand that."

It was a bold proclamation from the Yellow Jackets' head coach and it is sure to set the tone from here on out. Key wants a tough and physical football team while at Georgia Tech and he will work tirelessly to do that and to catch up to the Bulldogs, who are making yet another college football playoff appearance this month.

