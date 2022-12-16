Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Deago Benson

Georgia Tech is still without a running back for the 2023 class after the de-commitments of Javin Simpkins and Trey Cornist, but a new offer went out to a talented prospect with multiple power five offers last night. Deago Benson from Midlothian High School (TX) got an offer from Brent Key and the coaching staff late last night.

Yesterday, Georgia Tech hired Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie and McKenzie had been recruiting Benson while with the Commodores.

Benson is a 6'0 200 LBS three-star prospect who is a tough and physical runner and he has the frame to keep adding weight to become an even more powerful runner. Benson might be trending toward Kansas State, but an offer from the Yellow Jackets might give him something to think about at least.

Deago Benson is the latest prospect to receive a Georgia Tech offer 247Sports: Credit- @BensonDeago Twitter

Other offers that Benson holds include Boise State, Iowa, Washington State, Arkansas State, Navy, and Tulsa.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Who is taking official visits to Georgia Tech this weekend?

Updated look at Georgia Tech's coaching staff after hire of Norval McKenzie

2023 defensive lineman de-commits from Georgia Tech

Dontae Smith announces return for the 2023 season

Georgia Tech hires Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie

Georgia Tech offers 2023 safety Mose Phillips

Georgia Tech offers Charleston Southern Transfer wide receiver Seth Anderson

Georgia Tech offers Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr

Former Georgia Tech commit Kamal Bonner commits to NC State

2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins de-commits from Georgia Tech