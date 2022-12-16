Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Deago Benson
Georgia Tech is still without a running back for the 2023 class after the de-commitments of Javin Simpkins and Trey Cornist, but a new offer went out to a talented prospect with multiple power five offers last night. Deago Benson from Midlothian High School (TX) got an offer from Brent Key and the coaching staff late last night.
Yesterday, Georgia Tech hired Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie and McKenzie had been recruiting Benson while with the Commodores.
Benson is a 6'0 200 LBS three-star prospect who is a tough and physical runner and he has the frame to keep adding weight to become an even more powerful runner. Benson might be trending toward Kansas State, but an offer from the Yellow Jackets might give him something to think about at least.
Other offers that Benson holds include Boise State, Iowa, Washington State, Arkansas State, Navy, and Tulsa.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
