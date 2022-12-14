Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Safety Mose Phillips

Georgia Tech is trying to land a talented safety from the state of Tennessee

One of the latest offers from Georgia Tech went to a talented safety prospect that is coming off two visits to ACC rivals. Cane Ridge High School (TN) safety prospect Mose Phillips received an offer from Georgia Tech just a week before the early signing period. 

Phillips was in Charlottesville for a visit with the Virginia Cavaliers last weekend and was in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech the week before. It could be hard to beat those two schools out, but the Yellow Jackets staff is going to give it their best shot. 

Mose Phillips

Mose Phillips recently took visits to Virginia and Virginia Tech

Phillips has the size and frame to be an impact player on defense in the ACC. At 6'3 190 LBS, look for Phillips to be a rangy safety that can also come down and play closer to the line of scrimmage. 

Tulane and Toledo are the other schools that have offered Phillips. 

Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 59th in the country and head coach Brent Key is trying to close out strong and find some future-impact players for the future. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

