2023 Defensive Lineman Gensley Auguste De-Commits From Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech had another de-commitment this afternoon and this time it was along the defensive line. Gensley Auguste (West Orange High School, NJ) announced that he would not be joining the Yellow Jackets class.
Auguste was a 6'5 255 LBS prospect with intriguing traits for a pass rusher and he had been committed to Georgia Tech since June. He was also supposed to be in town for an official visit tomorrow, along with a host of other Georgia Tech commits. With the de-commitment from Auguste, that leaves the Yellow Jackets with just one defensive lineman in the 2023 class (Anthony Little, Rock Creek Christian Academy, MD).
Losing Auguste's commitment now drops Georgia Tech to 69th nationally in the 247Sports composite and 13th in the ACC. The only ACC team that Georgia Tech remains above currently is Syracuse.
The early signing period is less than a week away and Brent Key and the coaching staff have work to do to try and add to this class and find some future impact players on The Flats.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
