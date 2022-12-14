Skip to main content

2023 Offensive Tackle PJ Wilkins De-Commits From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's commitments shrunk to 13 after Wilkin's de-commitment

Last night, Georgia Tech's recruiting class lost one of its offensive linemen and the class now sits at 13. PJ Wilkins (St. Frances Academy, MD) backed off of his commitment to the Yellow Jackets late last night and this does come at a time when the Yellow Jackets coaching staff is pursuing other offensive linemen, including Purdue commit Ethan Fields. 

Other offers that Wilkins held include Boston College, Charlotte, and USF. 

Wilkins was an intriguing prospect with massive size at 6'7 335 LBS and projects to be a starter at some point in his college career. The offensive line has been a big priority for the Yellow Jackets in this class and even with Wilkins backing off of his commitment, Georgia Tech still has five commitments upfront. The three highest-rated commitments for Tech according to 247Sports (Gabe Fortson, Ethan Mackenny, and Patrick Screws) are all offensive linemen. 

The Georgia Tech class currently ranks 59th according to 247Sports. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

