2023 Offensive Tackle PJ Wilkins De-Commits From Georgia Tech

Last night, Georgia Tech's recruiting class lost one of its offensive linemen and the class now sits at 13. PJ Wilkins (St. Frances Academy, MD) backed off of his commitment to the Yellow Jackets late last night and this does come at a time when the Yellow Jackets coaching staff is pursuing other offensive linemen, including Purdue commit Ethan Fields.

Other offers that Wilkins held include Boston College, Charlotte, and USF.

Wilkins was an intriguing prospect with massive size at 6'7 335 LBS and projects to be a starter at some point in his college career. The offensive line has been a big priority for the Yellow Jackets in this class and even with Wilkins backing off of his commitment, Georgia Tech still has five commitments upfront. The three highest-rated commitments for Tech according to 247Sports (Gabe Fortson, Ethan Mackenny, and Patrick Screws) are all offensive linemen.

The Georgia Tech class currently ranks 59th according to 247Sports.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

