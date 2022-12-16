Updated Look at Georgia Tech's Coaching Staff After Hiring of Norval McKenzie

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key made another hire today, bringing in Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie to coach the same position he did with the Commodores. With the hire of McKenzie, there are not many spots left on Key's first staff as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

Brent Key is almost done assembling his first staff as head coach Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

McKenzie is not the first hire that Key has made this week. Georgia quality control assistant and former Southern Miss and MTSU offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner joined the staff to call plays and coach the tight ends, which is the same role former offensive coordinator Chip Long held.

Former App State offensive line coach Geep Wade also joined the staff this week. It has not been formally announced that Chris Weinke is staying on as the quarterback's coach, but he has been out recruiting and visiting prospects as recently as today. I think it is safe to assume that Weinke will be staying on the staff to coach the quarterbacks.

Wide receivers coach is still a position on the offensive side that has yet to be filled.

It appears so far that the entire defensive staff is going to be retained. The defense saw huge improvements after the firing of Geoff Collins and the coaches on that side of the ball have been out on the road recruiting.

Georgia Tech Coaching Staff (As of today, 12/15)

Head coach- Brent Key

Quarterbacks coach-Chris Weinke

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner

Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie

Wide receivers coach- TBD

Offensive line coach-Geep Wade

Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker

Defensive line coach- Larry Knight

Assistant head coach/run game coordinator- David Turner

Linebackers coach- Jason Semore

Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman

