Georgia Tech Offers Charleston Southern Transfer Wide Receiver Seth Anderson

After getting the commitment from Texas A&M wide receiver transfer Chase Lane on Monday night, Georgia Tech is still hard at work trying to add to the receiver room. Today, the Yellow Jackets offered Charleston Southern transfer wide receiver and he got a visit tonight from new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and coach Chris Weinke.

Last season for Charleston Southern, Anderson totaled 42 catches for 612 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 14.2 yards per catch. The 6'0 178 LBS receiver is a native of Suwanee, Georgia, and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff is working to get him to come back to his home state.

Seth Anderson was a consistent weapon for Charleston Southern last fall Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is going to need some experience in the receiving room for the 2023 season after some key departures. Leading receiver Nate McCollum is in the transfer portal, as is Ryan King. The Yellow Jackets are also going to be missing seniors Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins as well. Anderson would make a great addition along with Lane and Georgia Tech also has two talented commits at the high school level for 2023: Bryce Dopson (Brookwood High School, GA) and Zion Taylor (Norcross High School, GA).

Iowa, South Alabama, Kent State, James Madison, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Georgia State, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, App State, and Ball State are some of the other schools that have given Anderson an offer.

The other transfer commit for Georgia Tech is USF transfer tight end, Jackson Long.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech offers Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr

dsFormer Georgia Tech commit Kamal Bonner commits to NC State

2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins de-commits from Georgia Tech

Keion White listed as "best available" day two NFL Draft prospect by Todd McShay

Georgia Tech offers 2023 edge rusher Ashley Williams

Where is Georgia Tech in the ACC standings after losing to North Carolina?

Georgia Tech offers 2024 safety prospect Dre Kirkpatrick Jr

Georgia Tech offensive staff visits Purdue commit Ethan Fields

Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers 2023 athlete Steven Jones Jr