Georgia Tech Offers Charleston Southern Transfer Wide Receiver Seth Anderson
After getting the commitment from Texas A&M wide receiver transfer Chase Lane on Monday night, Georgia Tech is still hard at work trying to add to the receiver room. Today, the Yellow Jackets offered Charleston Southern transfer wide receiver and he got a visit tonight from new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and coach Chris Weinke.
Last season for Charleston Southern, Anderson totaled 42 catches for 612 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 14.2 yards per catch. The 6'0 178 LBS receiver is a native of Suwanee, Georgia, and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff is working to get him to come back to his home state.
Georgia Tech is going to need some experience in the receiving room for the 2023 season after some key departures. Leading receiver Nate McCollum is in the transfer portal, as is Ryan King. The Yellow Jackets are also going to be missing seniors Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins as well. Anderson would make a great addition along with Lane and Georgia Tech also has two talented commits at the high school level for 2023: Bryce Dopson (Brookwood High School, GA) and Zion Taylor (Norcross High School, GA).
Iowa, South Alabama, Kent State, James Madison, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Georgia State, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, App State, and Ball State are some of the other schools that have given Anderson an offer.
The other transfer commit for Georgia Tech is USF transfer tight end, Jackson Long.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech offers Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr
dsFormer Georgia Tech commit Kamal Bonner commits to NC State
2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins de-commits from Georgia Tech
Keion White listed as "best available" day two NFL Draft prospect by Todd McShay
Georgia Tech offers 2023 edge rusher Ashley Williams
Where is Georgia Tech in the ACC standings after losing to North Carolina?
Georgia Tech offers 2024 safety prospect Dre Kirkpatrick Jr
Georgia Tech offensive staff visits Purdue commit Ethan Fields
Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane commits to Georgia Tech