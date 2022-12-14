Georgia Tech Offers Western Kentucky Commit Eric Singleton Jr
The early signing period is one week away and as you get closer to signing day, there are going to be prospects rising up the rankings and recruiting boards and getting more attention than they did previously. One of those prospects is Alexander High School (GA) wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr and yesterday, Singleton Jr received an offer from Georgia Tech. Singleton has been committed to Western Kentucky since late August.
Singleton might not be the biggest wide receiver at 5'10 165 LBS, but he is excellent in space and would be a vertical threat in the Yellow Jackets' offense. However, Georgia Tech is not the only power five team that has taken notice of Singleton and how talented he is.
Days before being offered by Georgia Tech, Singleton was on an official visit to Minnesota. Nebraska, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Utah, and West Virginia are some of the other schools that have offered Singleton and he was on a visit to Michigan State at the beginning of the month.
Georgia Tech has two wide receivers in the 2023 class and both of them are also from the state of Georgia. Bryce Dopson (Brookwood High School) and Zion Taylor (Norcross High School) are talented players and adding a player like Singleton to the mix will make this a strong group of wide receiver recruits. Keep an eye on if Singleton will be interested in taking a visit to Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech's 2023 class is currently ranked 59th in the country according to 247Sports.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
