Georgia Tech Offers Western Kentucky Commit Eric Singleton Jr

The early signing period is one week away and as you get closer to signing day, there are going to be prospects rising up the rankings and recruiting boards and getting more attention than they did previously. One of those prospects is Alexander High School (GA) wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr and yesterday, Singleton Jr received an offer from Georgia Tech. Singleton has been committed to Western Kentucky since late August.

Singleton might not be the biggest wide receiver at 5'10 165 LBS, but he is excellent in space and would be a vertical threat in the Yellow Jackets' offense. However, Georgia Tech is not the only power five team that has taken notice of Singleton and how talented he is.

Eric Singleton Jr has been receiving multiple power five offers since December 247Sports- Twitter, @luuh_e_

Days before being offered by Georgia Tech, Singleton was on an official visit to Minnesota. Nebraska, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Utah, and West Virginia are some of the other schools that have offered Singleton and he was on a visit to Michigan State at the beginning of the month.

Georgia Tech has two wide receivers in the 2023 class and both of them are also from the state of Georgia. Bryce Dopson (Brookwood High School) and Zion Taylor (Norcross High School) are talented players and adding a player like Singleton to the mix will make this a strong group of wide receiver recruits. Keep an eye on if Singleton will be interested in taking a visit to Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech's 2023 class is currently ranked 59th in the country according to 247Sports.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

dsFormer Georgia Tech commit Kamal Bonner commits to NC State

2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins de-commits from Georgia Tech

Keion White listed as "best available" day two NFL Draft prospect by Todd McShay

Georgia Tech offers 2023 edge rusher Ashley Williams

Where is Georgia Tech in the ACC standings after losing to North Carolina?

Georgia Tech offers 2024 safety prospect Dre Kirkpatrick Jr

Georgia Tech offensive staff visits Purdue commit Ethan Fields

Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers 2023 athlete Steven Jones Jr

Report: Georgia Tech hires an offensive coordinator