Former Georgia Tech Commit Kamal Bonner Commits To NC State

The former Georgia Tech commit found a new home in the ACC

A former Georgia Tech commit has found a new home and he did not have to even leave the ACC to find it. 

Kamal Bonner, a safety/linebacker that plays at Colquitt County High School (GA) that was once committed to the Yellow Jackets, has now committed to playing for Dave Dorean and NC State. 

Bonner is a talented player that plays his best football close to the line of scrimmage and I think he will do well in Raleigh. I think that the Wolfpack are going to use him as a player in the box and he will be able to add to his frame and be able to work in coverage against running backs and tight ends. 

Kamal Bonner

Kamal Bonner was a former Georgia Tech commit

Bonner committed to the Yellow Jackets in the summer when Geoff Collins was still the head coach. Bonner would then de-commit in October and explored his other options. Other visits that Bonner took were to Memphis and Wake Forest. 

Not being able to keep a talented prospect like Bonner in the state of Georgia is something that head coach Brent Key is going to have to fix while he is the head coach and I believe he is capable of doing so. However, it is never easy to lose a prospect to another school in your conference. 

Currently, Georgia Tech's 2023 class ranks 59th nationally and has 13 commitments. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

