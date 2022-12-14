Former Georgia Tech Commit Kamal Bonner Commits To NC State

A former Georgia Tech commit has found a new home and he did not have to even leave the ACC to find it.

Kamal Bonner, a safety/linebacker that plays at Colquitt County High School (GA) that was once committed to the Yellow Jackets, has now committed to playing for Dave Dorean and NC State.

Bonner is a talented player that plays his best football close to the line of scrimmage and I think he will do well in Raleigh. I think that the Wolfpack are going to use him as a player in the box and he will be able to add to his frame and be able to work in coverage against running backs and tight ends.

Kamal Bonner was a former Georgia Tech commit 247 Sports

Bonner committed to the Yellow Jackets in the summer when Geoff Collins was still the head coach. Bonner would then de-commit in October and explored his other options. Other visits that Bonner took were to Memphis and Wake Forest.

Not being able to keep a talented prospect like Bonner in the state of Georgia is something that head coach Brent Key is going to have to fix while he is the head coach and I believe he is capable of doing so. However, it is never easy to lose a prospect to another school in your conference.

Currently, Georgia Tech's 2023 class ranks 59th nationally and has 13 commitments.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins de-commits from Georgia Tech

Keion White listed as "best available" day two NFL Draft prospect by Todd McShay

Georgia Tech offers 2023 edge rusher Ashley Williams

Where is Georgia Tech in the ACC standings after losing to North Carolina?

Georgia Tech offers 2024 safety prospect Dre Kirkpatrick Jr

Georgia Tech offensive staff visits Purdue commit Ethan Fields

Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers 2023 athlete Steven Jones Jr

Report: Georgia Tech hires an offensive coordinator

Georgia Tech offers three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant