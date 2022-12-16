Which Prospects Are Taking Official Visits To Georgia Tech This Weekend?

Georgia Tech is getting set for a big recruiting weekend starting tomorrow and there are going to be both commits and hopeful commits at The Flats Friday-Sunday. This will be a chance for head coach Brent Key to try and close the 2023 class out strong.

Can Brent Key close out the 2023 class strong? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

So who will be in Atlanta this weekend?

The highest-rated player that is reportedly set to be in Atlanta this weekend according to 247Sports is defensive lineman Caleb Bryant, from Vicksburg, MS. Bryant has been trending towards Mississippi State, but this will be a chance for the Georgia Tech staff to make an impression on the talented defensive line.

Offensive line commit Benjamin Galloway is going to be there this weekend. Galloway got a visit from new offensive line coach Geep Wade this week and he is one of the Yellow Jacket's highest-rated commits.

The other commit that is going to be there alongside Galloway is going to be wide receiver Bryce Dopson (Brookwood High School, GA). Dopson has received multiple visits from the coaching staff since Key was hired and seems locked in with the Yellow Jackets.

A top target for Georgia Tech has been South Atlanta High School (GA) Taye Seymore, a former East Carolina commit. The talented linebacker backed off of his commitment to the Pirates not long ago and is going to be at Georgia Tech tomorrow. This visit could be key (no pun intended) in locking up Seymore for this class.

Three-star athlete Cameron Wallace is going to be in town this weekend as well. This is another top target that plays multiple positions and he received a visit from the coaching staff last week. Penn State is heavily pursuing Wallace as well so this visit is going to be important.

Georgia Tech is without a running back in this class, but they will have a chance to earn the commitment of IMG Academy (FL) running back Evan Dickens, a former Coastal Carolina commitment. Dickens is a talented player and Tech would like to add a running back. Arkansas State, USF, Western Kentucky, Kent State, Georgia State, and Air Force are some of the other programs that have offered Dickens.

Linebacker Michael Montgomery is also slated to visit this weekend according to 247Sports. Montgomery visited the Yellow Jackets in the summer time. Other offers for the linebacker include Arizona, Arkansas, Oregon, Washington, and South Carolina.

The last visitor scheduled to be in Atlanta is Nacari Ashley from Marietta High School (GA). Ashley is a 6'5 205 LBS athlete that has offers from Buffalo, East Carolina, and Toledo.

This weekend is going to be big for Georgia Tech's recruiting efforts and we will see if the Yellow Jackets can land some new prospects this weekend.

