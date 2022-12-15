Skip to main content

Dontae Smith Announces Return To Georgia Tech For 2023 Season

Dontae Smith is going to be a leader in the backfield in 2023 for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's backfield got a big boost today when veteran running back Dontae Smith announced his return to Atlanta for the 2023 season today. 

Smith was the second leading rusher for Georgia Tech in 2022, behind Hassan Hall, who is out of eligibility. He finished the season with 420 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. 

Georgia Tech Running Back Dontae Smith

Dontae Smith rushed for over 400 yards and five touchdowns last season

2023 is going to be Smith's final season on The Flats. For his career, Smith has rushed 1,159 yards and 12 touchdowns and has averaged 5.6 yards per carry. He has shown he can be explosive when healthy, which was an issue for him this past season. 

Hall is the only running back (at the time of this being written) that will not be back next season. Transfer Dylan McDuffie and young players Jamie Felix and Antonio Martin. Felix seemed to approve that Smith is coming back to Atlanta next year. 

The Yellow Jackets do not have a running back committed in the 2023 class, though they are trending for IMG Academy (FL) running back Evan Dickens. 

This is good news for head coach Brent Key, who is going to need the leadership and experience that Smith will bring, as well as his playmaking ability. 

