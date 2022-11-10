Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Wide Receiver Prospect Tyler Brown
Georgia Tech is evaluating and sending new offers for the 2023 class and the latest one for the Yellow Jackets went to a wide receiver prospect for Greenville (SC) named Tyler Brown. Brown was committed to Minnesota over the summer, but de-committed last month. Brown is a three-star prospect in the 247 Sports composite.
The Yellow Jackets currently have only one wide receiver committed for the 2023 class and that is Zion Taylor from Norcross (GA). They have other offers out there and would love to add another good prospect at the position.
Brown is a 5-11 170 LBS prospect that is good in the open field. He can make guys miss and operates well out of the slot.
Brown has multiple power five offers, as well as some FCS offers. Virginia Tech, Louisville, Minnesota, App State, and Coastal Carolina are some of the offers that Brown holds and as more schools evaluate, there is a good chance that he adds more.
Georgia Tech has been suffering from a string of de-commitments lately. Last night, running back Javin Simpkins de-committed from the Yellow Jackets, a month after Georgia Tech lost Kamal Bonner and Trey Cornist from the class.
Interim head coach Brent Key is still hard at work on the recruiting trail and sending out offers to talented prospects.
