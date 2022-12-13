Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Defensive Back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr

The early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class is getting closer and Georgia Tech's staff is working on trying to finish strong. While most of the focus is going to be on the upcoming class, that does not mean that the staff is not thinking about 2024 already.

The Yellow Jackets' staff sent out an offer yesterday and the name of the prospect is going to be familiar to most football fans. Dre Kirkpatrick Jr received an offer from Georgia Tech yesterday and Kirkpatrick Jr is the son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick Jr is a 2024 safety prospect from Gadsen City High School (AL) and he is already being noticed by power five schools. Kirkpatrick Jr currently has offers from South Carolina, UAB, and Marshall. He is a rising prospect that is going to be getting noticed in the next recruiting cycle.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr is going to be a prospect to watch in the 2024 class 247Sports- Credit: Mick Walker

Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 60th and 12th in the ACC.

The Yellow Jackets 2024 class only has one commitment so far, but it is a good one. Four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams is one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Georgia and will be a key piece for the next recruiting class.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

