Report: Georgia Tech Has Made A Hire For an Offensive Coordinator

According to multiple reports, Georgia Tech is going to be hiring Buster Faulkner as its new offensive coordinator. Faulkner was most recently an analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs.

FootballScoop reported the news earlier today and it has been confirmed by multiple outlets.

This is not the first time that Faulkner has been an offensive coordinator or play-caller. He has been at MTSU and Southern Miss previously and has been a quality control analyst at Georgia since 2020.

There were some interesting details about Faulkner and his relationship with new offensive line coach Geep Wade. This note is from the report by John Brice at FootballScoop:

"Faulkner also appears to be a natural fit with new Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade, who was hired over the weekend by Key away from Appalachian State. Faulker and Wade have known each other for years in the coaching community and worked closely together at MTSU a decade ago as Faulkner was the Blue Raiders' offensive coordinator and Wade their offensive line coach.

Buster Faulker has years of play-calling experience prior to Georgia Tech Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett is apparently a big fan of Faulkner as well. This is from Brice's report from FootballScoop:

"In fact, Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Stetson Bennett IV recently praised Faulkner's impact on his development at Georgia and told reporters Faulkner was among the first Georgia coaches to Bennett he could potentially win a Heisman Trophy with another season in the Bulldogs' program."

This is an interesting hire for Key and his new staff. The offensive staff is one step closer to being complete and it will be interesting to see if Faulkner is also the quarterback's coach as well.

Stay tuned for more on the coaching staff news!

