Texas A&M Transfer Wide Receiver Chase Lane Commits to Georgia Tech

Wide receiver was one of the biggest needs for Georgia Tech to address this offseason. Last year's leading receiver Nate McCollum and young receiver Ryan King are both in the transfer portal and both Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins are graduating. Tech was going to have to go into the portal to get some experienced playmaking and they were able to pull one from the SEC.

Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane committed to the Yellow Jackets late on Monday night. This comes the same day that head coach Brent Key named Georgia assistant Buster Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets' new offensive coordinator.

Lane played for three seasons in College Station and for his career, the 6'0 195 LBS wide receiver totaled 48 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 12.9 yards per catch. Lane is a former three-star commit in the class of 2019.

Chase Lane is an experienced receiver from Texas A&M Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Lane is going to be in line to be a starter for Georgia Tech next season with so much uncertainty at the position. Guys like Leo Blackburn and Malik Rutherford are going to need to step up with Lane and be key pieces of this passing attack in Key's first season.

This is the second commitment for Georgia Tech out of the transfer portal. On Sunday morning, USF transfer tight end Jackson Long gave his commitment to the Yellow Jackets coaching staff. With the players that Georgia Tech has lost in the portal, don't be surprised to see more additions coming to the roster soon.

One thing to keep an eye on Georgia Tech could be looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal and Lane's former teammate Haynes King is in the portal currently after being a starter for Georgia Tech.

