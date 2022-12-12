Georgia Tech Offers Three-Star Defensive Lineman Caleb Bryant

Signing day is fast approaching and Georgia Tech's coaching staff is still in the business of acquiring talent for next year's roster. The defensive line is a premium position in college football and the Yellow Jackets offered a prospect that already has some big-time power five offers.

Caleb Bryant, a 6'3 250 LBS defensive lineman that plays at Vicksburg High School (MS) received an offer from the Yellow Jackets today. Bryant already has offers from USC, Oregon, Utah, Mississippi State, Miami, and Nebraska.

Bryant is a talented prospect and is a top 500 player in the country according to 247 Sports. He would be the Yellow Jackets' highest-rated commit if the coaching staff could get him on board. He is a talented player that would be a great addition to the 2023 recruiting class.

Caleb Bryant has multiple power five offers along with Georgia Tech 247Sports- Credit: Chris Brooks

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

