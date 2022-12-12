Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers Three-Star Defensive Lineman Caleb Bryant

Georgia Tech sent an offer to a three-star player from Mississippi

Signing day is fast approaching and Georgia Tech's coaching staff is still in the business of acquiring talent for next year's roster. The defensive line is a premium position in college football and the Yellow Jackets offered a prospect that already has some big-time power five offers. 

Caleb Bryant, a 6'3 250 LBS defensive lineman that plays at Vicksburg High School (MS) received an offer from the Yellow Jackets today. Bryant already has offers from USC, Oregon, Utah, Mississippi State, Miami, and Nebraska. 

Bryant is a talented prospect and is a top 500 player in the country according to 247 Sports. He would be the Yellow Jackets' highest-rated commit if the coaching staff could get him on board. He is a talented player that would be a great addition to the 2023 recruiting class. 

Caleb Bryant

Caleb Bryant has multiple power five offers along with Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

