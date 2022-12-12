Georgia Tech Offers Three-Star Defensive Lineman Caleb Bryant
Signing day is fast approaching and Georgia Tech's coaching staff is still in the business of acquiring talent for next year's roster. The defensive line is a premium position in college football and the Yellow Jackets offered a prospect that already has some big-time power five offers.
Caleb Bryant, a 6'3 250 LBS defensive lineman that plays at Vicksburg High School (MS) received an offer from the Yellow Jackets today. Bryant already has offers from USC, Oregon, Utah, Mississippi State, Miami, and Nebraska.
Bryant is a talented prospect and is a top 500 player in the country according to 247 Sports. He would be the Yellow Jackets' highest-rated commit if the coaching staff could get him on board. He is a talented player that would be a great addition to the 2023 recruiting class.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech offers Purdue commit Evan Fields
New Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade makes an in-home visit with a top commit
Report: Brent Key hires an offensive line coach
Georgia Tech weekly recruiting update: 12/4-12/11
Everything from Josh Pastner after loss to North Carolina
USF transfer tight end Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
Three Takeaways from Georgia Tech's loss to North Carolina
Georgia Tech loses conference opener to North Carolina 75-59
Will Georgia Tech pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal?
Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: Preview and Prediction