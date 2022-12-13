Georgia Tech's Offensive Staff Visits Top Offensive Line Target Ethan Fields
After being hired yesterday, new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, head coach Brent Key, Coach Chris Weinke, and new offensive line coach Geep Wade hit the road to see one of the top targets on Georgia Tech's recruiting board.
After being offered by the staff just days ago, Purdue commit Ethan Fields welcomed the offensive staff for Georgia Tech for an in-home visit last night.
The early signing period is approaching fast and Key is trying to improve the Yellow Jackets' recruiting class, which currently ranks 60th in the country and 12h in the ACC according to 247Sports.
It will be interesting to see how Purdue's new coaching hire affects Fields. Fields committed to the Boilermakers when now Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm was at Purdue and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was just hired as the new head coach of the Purdue football program.
The offensive line has been a big priority for Georgia Tech in this recruiting class, dating back to the summertime. There are six offensive line commitments in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class and Fields would be another solid pickup.
This is going to be a recruitment to follow leading up to signing day, especially with the coaching changes.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech offers 2023 athlete Steven Jones Jr
Report: Georgia Tech hires an offensive coordinator
Georgia Tech offers three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant
Georgia Tech offers Purdue commit Evan Fields
New Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade makes an in-home visit with a top commit
Report: Brent Key hires an offensive line coach
Georgia Tech weekly recruiting update: 12/4-12/11
Everything from Josh Pastner after loss to North Carolina