Georgia Tech's Offensive Staff Visits Top Offensive Line Target Ethan Fields

After being hired yesterday, new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, head coach Brent Key, Coach Chris Weinke, and new offensive line coach Geep Wade hit the road to see one of the top targets on Georgia Tech's recruiting board.

After being offered by the staff just days ago, Purdue commit Ethan Fields welcomed the offensive staff for Georgia Tech for an in-home visit last night.

The early signing period is approaching fast and Key is trying to improve the Yellow Jackets' recruiting class, which currently ranks 60th in the country and 12h in the ACC according to 247Sports.

It will be interesting to see how Purdue's new coaching hire affects Fields. Fields committed to the Boilermakers when now Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm was at Purdue and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was just hired as the new head coach of the Purdue football program.

The offensive line has been a big priority for Georgia Tech in this recruiting class, dating back to the summertime. There are six offensive line commitments in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class and Fields would be another solid pickup.

This is going to be a recruitment to follow leading up to signing day, especially with the coaching changes.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

