Georgia Tech's Offensive Staff Visits Top Offensive Line Target Ethan Fields

Georgia Tech is working hard to flip the Purdue commit

After being hired yesterday, new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, head coach Brent Key, Coach Chris Weinke, and new offensive line coach Geep Wade hit the road to see one of the top targets on Georgia Tech's recruiting board. 

After being offered by the staff just days ago, Purdue commit Ethan Fields welcomed the offensive staff for Georgia Tech for an in-home visit last night. 

The early signing period is approaching fast and Key is trying to improve the Yellow Jackets' recruiting class, which currently ranks 60th in the country and 12h in the ACC according to 247Sports. 

It will be interesting to see how Purdue's new coaching hire affects Fields. Fields committed to the Boilermakers when now Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm was at Purdue and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was just hired as the new head coach of the Purdue football program. 

Ethan Fields

Can Georgia Tech flip Purdue commit Ethan Fields?

The offensive line has been a big priority for Georgia Tech in this recruiting class, dating back to the summertime. There are six offensive line commitments in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class and Fields would be another solid pickup. 

This is going to be a recruitment to follow leading up to signing day, especially with the coaching changes. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

