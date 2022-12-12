Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Athlete Steven Jones Jr

Georgia Tech had an offer out today in the state of Alabama

Georgia Tech has had a busy day today. Brent Key made a hire at offensive coordinator and the staff has been sending out offers to new prospects in the 2023 class. One of the offers was to Gadsen City High School (AL) athlete Steven Jones Jr, who seemed excited to get an offer from the Yellow Jackets staff. 

Jones Jr is a skilled player with the size (6'2, 190 LBS) to play either wide receiver or defensive back. He would be an interesting addition to the 2023 class for Georgia Tech. 

Other offers that went out today include one to three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant and Purdue offensive line commit Ethan Fields. 

According to 247Sports, Georgia Tech's 2023 class ranks 64th in the country and 13th in the ACC. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

