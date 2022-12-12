Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Athlete Steven Jones Jr

Georgia Tech has had a busy day today. Brent Key made a hire at offensive coordinator and the staff has been sending out offers to new prospects in the 2023 class. One of the offers was to Gadsen City High School (AL) athlete Steven Jones Jr, who seemed excited to get an offer from the Yellow Jackets staff.

Jones Jr is a skilled player with the size (6'2, 190 LBS) to play either wide receiver or defensive back. He would be an interesting addition to the 2023 class for Georgia Tech.

Other offers that went out today include one to three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant and Purdue offensive line commit Ethan Fields.

According to 247Sports, Georgia Tech's 2023 class ranks 64th in the country and 13th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Report: Georgia Tech hires an offensive coordinator

Georgia Tech offers three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant

Georgia Tech offers Purdue commit Evan Fields

New Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade makes an in-home visit with a top commit

Report: Brent Key hires an offensive line coach

Georgia Tech weekly recruiting update: 12/4-12/11

Everything from Josh Pastner after loss to North Carolina

USF transfer tight end Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech

Three Takeaways from Georgia Tech's loss to North Carolina

Georgia Tech loses conference opener to North Carolina 75-59