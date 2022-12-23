Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Running Back David Eziomume

The state of Georgia is one of the hot beds for recruiting talent in the country and there are more than a few top prospects at each position in Georgia. One of the top running backs is David Eziomume (North Cobb, GA) and he received an offer from Georgia Tech this week. The Yellow Jackets finished off their 2023 recruiting class this week and have already begun to get going on 2024 and Eziomume is sure to be a priority prospect in this class.

Eziomume is a complete running back and is going to be noticed a lot more over the spring and the summer. He is already getting noticed by some big schools and holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina. More offers are sure to come as well.

Georgia Tech only added one running back in its 2023 class and got a transfer from the portal.

How much can Georgia Tech's recruiting class improve in 2024? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets 2023 class ranked 56th in the 247 Sports Composite and 12th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll

Georgia Tech can build its 2024 class around four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams

Which 2023 defensive signee could make the biggest impact next fall?

Georgia Tech quarterback target LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina

Georgia Tech offers 2025 prospect Logan Brooking, son of Keith Brooking

Which offensive signee could make the biggest impact?

Georgia Tech announces the hiring of Strength and Conditioning Staff

Updated look at the ACC recruiting rankings

Georgia Tech running back Jamarius Haynes commits to Clemson

Georgia Tech flips Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr