Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Running Back David Eziomume
The state of Georgia is one of the hot beds for recruiting talent in the country and there are more than a few top prospects at each position in Georgia. One of the top running backs is David Eziomume (North Cobb, GA) and he received an offer from Georgia Tech this week. The Yellow Jackets finished off their 2023 recruiting class this week and have already begun to get going on 2024 and Eziomume is sure to be a priority prospect in this class.
Eziomume is a complete running back and is going to be noticed a lot more over the spring and the summer. He is already getting noticed by some big schools and holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina. More offers are sure to come as well.
Georgia Tech only added one running back in its 2023 class and got a transfer from the portal.
The Yellow Jackets 2023 class ranked 56th in the 247 Sports Composite and 12th in the ACC.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
