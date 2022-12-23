Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Offensive Lineman Marcus Mascoll

Georgia Tech got finished with its 2023 recruiting class and the Yellow Jackets were ranked 57th nationally and 12th in the ACC according to the 247 Sports composite. Brent Key and the rest of the staff are hoping to improve upon that ranking next recruiting class and they are already hard at work at recruiting kids for 2024.

The Yellow Jackets started sending out offers for 2024 as soon as the 2023 commits signed and one of the offers was to in-state offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll (South Gwinnett High School). Mascoll also has offers from Pitt and LSU and is sure to be earning more as the next recruiting cycle heats up in the spring and in the summer.

Georgia Tech made the offensive line one of the priorities in the 2023 class and signed five linemen in the class. Mascoll is a talented prospect at 6'5 300 LBS and moves well for his size. He is likely to play tackle (but can play guard at the next level and is in line for a big senior season that will be seeing him land more offers.

This staff is going to be hard at work to make a good recruiting class in 2024 and in-state prospects like Mascoll are going to be a big part of it.

Will Brent Key improve recruiting in 2024? Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets only have one commitment for 2024 right now, but it is an important one. Four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA) committed to Georgia Tech in November and he is going to be the building block for the next class.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech can build its 2024 class around four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams

Which 2023 defensive signee could make the biggest impact next fall?

Georgia Tech quarterback target LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina

Georgia Tech offers 2025 prospect Logan Brooking, son of Keith Brooking

Which offensive signee could make the biggest impact?

Georgia Tech announces the hiring of Strength and Conditioning Staff

Updated look at the ACC recruiting rankings

Georgia Tech running back Jamarius Haynes commits to Clemson

Georgia Tech flips Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr

Georgia Tech Edge Target Ashley Williams commits to Arizona State