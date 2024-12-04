Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star OT Xavier Canales Officially Signs with Georgia Tech
Three-Star OT Xavier Canales has officially signed with Georgia Tech. The 6'4 275 LBS OT has been committed to Georgia Tech since the summer and now he is officially part of the program. Canales plays his high school football at Douglass High School in Atlanta (GA) and according to 247Sports, he is ranked as the No. 1599 player in the country, the No. 127 OT in the country, and the No. 180 player in the state of Georgia. Canales had a top seven schools which included Cincinnati, Charlotte, Georgia State, Arkansas, Memphis, USF, and Georgia Tech. He chose the Yellow Jackets. He is the fourth commit to officially sign with Georgia Tech this morning.
Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Canales in the summer:
"Canales had a dominant junior season that led him to being selected first-team all-region by Georgia High School Football Daily. He also was named an honorable mention on the all-state team by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was part of a Douglass-Atlanta team that made it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season and had their first winning season since 2019. He's followed up a great 2023 season with a strong spring that has led him to become a hot name on the recruiting trail."
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
