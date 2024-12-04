Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has officially signed three-star defensive tackle Derry Norris, who has been a Yellow Jacket commit since June. Norris plays at Spruce Creek High School in Florida and he also had offers from Purdue, Minnesota, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, LSU, and others. He was pursued by schools like Miami and Michigan, but has remained committed to Georgia Tech. According to the 247Sports Composite, Norris is the No. 601 prospect in the country, the No. 67 defensive lineman, and the No. 76 prospect in the state of Florida. Norris becomes the third Yellow Jacket to officially sign this morning.
Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Norris shortly after he committed to Georgia Tech:
"Norris had a dominant junior season finishing with 70.5 tackles, 20 QB pressures, 13 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Norris also competed in track and field throwing events and posted a 37-10.5 effort in shot put as a sophomore, per 247Sports. This year he did more running for his high school team in the 4X100 event showcasing his speed during the track season.
In terms of what he can bring to Georgia Tech, Norris is a disruptive interior defender who wins a lot of one-on-ones. He is not flashy with his moves but he doesn't need to be. Norris has mastered using his hands and dipping under offensive linemen to get into the backfield. His pursuit in the run game is excellent and he gobbles up ball carriers in an instant. Norris is great at block-shedding and not letting the ball carrier get started upfield.
Another thing to note when watching his film is that he never quits on the play. He is constantly moving and doesn’t stop until the whistle is blown. You see several plays in his Hudl film where he is chasing down the quarterback or ball carrier and making a stop. He gives his full effort every play. "
