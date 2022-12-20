Report: Former Georgia Tech Wide Receivers Coach Del Alexander Hired at UNLV
Georgia Tech is still searching for its new wide receivers coach, but a former Georgia Tech receivers coach has just landed a new job out west.
According to the Athletic's Matt Fortuna, former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Del Alexander will be taking the same position at UNLV. The Rebels hired former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as its new head coach a couple of weeks ago. Now, Alexander will be joining the staff, which also included Bobby Petrino.
Alexander only spent this past season in Atlanta and before that, was the wide receivers coach at Notre Dame for five seasons.
During his time with the Fighting Irish, Alexander coached wide receivers that have gone on to play in the NFL, such as Chase Claypool, Miles Boykin, and Equanimeous St. Brown. Alexander was not retained by new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.
Alexander was brought to Georgia Tech due to his connection with former offensive coordinator Chip Long, who was also let go by new head coach Brent Key. Alexander had worked with former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Chip Long at both Notre Dame and at Arizona State, where he was the tight ends coach. Alexander was also the wide receivers coach at Wisconsin from 2007 to 2011.
Key is still working on finding a new wide receivers coach to complete his offensive coaching staff.
Georgia Tech Coaching Staff (As of today, 12/20)
- Head coach- Brent Key
- Quarterbacks coach-Chris Weinke
- Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner
- Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie
- Wide receivers coach- TBD
- Offensive line coach-Geep Wade
- Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker
- Defensive line coach- Larry Knight
- Assistant head coach/run game coordinator- David Turner
- Linebackers coach- Jason Semore
- Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman
