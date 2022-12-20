Former Georgia Tech Wide Receivers Coach Del Alexander Hired at UNLV

Georgia Tech is still searching for its new wide receivers coach, but a former Georgia Tech receivers coach has just landed a new job out west.

According to the Athletic's Matt Fortuna, former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Del Alexander will be taking the same position at UNLV. The Rebels hired former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as its new head coach a couple of weeks ago. Now, Alexander will be joining the staff, which also included Bobby Petrino.

Alexander only spent this past season in Atlanta and before that, was the wide receivers coach at Notre Dame for five seasons.

Del Alexander has landed at another FBS job Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

During his time with the Fighting Irish, Alexander coached wide receivers that have gone on to play in the NFL, such as Chase Claypool, Miles Boykin, and Equanimeous St. Brown. Alexander was not retained by new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

Alexander was brought to Georgia Tech due to his connection with former offensive coordinator Chip Long, who was also let go by new head coach Brent Key. Alexander had worked with former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Chip Long at both Notre Dame and at Arizona State, where he was the tight ends coach. Alexander was also the wide receivers coach at Wisconsin from 2007 to 2011.

Key is still working on finding a new wide receivers coach to complete his offensive coaching staff.

Georgia Tech Coaching Staff (As of today, 12/20)

Head coach- Brent Key

Quarterbacks coach-Chris Weinke

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner

Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie

Wide receivers coach- TBD

Offensive line coach-Geep Wade

Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker

Defensive line coach- Larry Knight

Assistant head coach/run game coordinator- David Turner

Linebackers coach- Jason Semore

Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech offers 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers

Georgia Tech lands 2023 cornerback Steven Jones Jr

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech adds Louisville running back Trevion Cooley

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen transfers to North Carolina

2023 edge prospect Ezra Odinjor commits to Georgia Tech

2023 running back Evan Dickens commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech gets commitment from 2023 athlete Nacari Ashley

2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones commits to Georgia Tech

Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King commits to Georgia Tech