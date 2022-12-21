Former Georgia Tech Commit Gensley Auguste Commits To Temple
Gensley Auguste, former Georgia Tech commit has found a new home right before signing day. The defensive lineman committed to Temple tonight and this comes shortly after de-committing from Georgia Tech.
Auguste was a 6'5 255 LBS prospect with intriguing traits for a pass rusher and he had been committed to Georgia Tech since June. He was also supposed to be in town for an official visit last weekend, along with a host of other Georgia Tech commits.
Georgia Tech has replaced Auguste since he de-committed with other prospects on the defensive line. Shymeik Jones and Ezra Odinjor committed after visiting Atlanta last weekend giving the Yellow Jackets a pair of edge rushers for the future.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Former Georiga Tech cornerback signs with 49ers practice squad
Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Del Alexander hired at UNLV
Georgia Tech offers 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers
Georgia Tech lands 2023 cornerback Steven Jones Jr
Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech adds Louisville running back Trevion Cooley
Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen transfers to North Carolina
2023 edge prospect Ezra Odinjor commits to Georgia Tech
2023 running back Evan Dickens commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech gets commitment from 2023 athlete Nacari Ashley