Former Georgia Tech Commit Gensley Auguste Commits To Temple

Gensley Auguste, former Georgia Tech commit has found a new home right before signing day. The defensive lineman committed to Temple tonight and this comes shortly after de-committing from Georgia Tech.

Auguste was a 6'5 255 LBS prospect with intriguing traits for a pass rusher and he had been committed to Georgia Tech since June. He was also supposed to be in town for an official visit last weekend, along with a host of other Georgia Tech commits.

Georgia Tech has replaced Auguste since he de-committed with other prospects on the defensive line. Shymeik Jones and Ezra Odinjor committed after visiting Atlanta last weekend giving the Yellow Jackets a pair of edge rushers for the future.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

