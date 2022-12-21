Skip to main content

Former Georgia Tech Commit Gensley Auguste Commits To Temple

One of Georgia Tech's former commits has found a new home at Temple

Gensley Auguste, former Georgia Tech commit has found a new home right before signing day. The defensive lineman committed to Temple tonight and this comes shortly after de-committing from Georgia Tech. 

Auguste was a 6'5 255 LBS prospect with intriguing traits for a pass rusher and he had been committed to Georgia Tech since June. He was also supposed to be in town for an official visit last weekend, along with a host of other Georgia Tech commits.

Georgia Tech has replaced Auguste since he de-committed with other prospects on the defensive line. Shymeik Jones and Ezra Odinjor committed after visiting Atlanta last weekend giving the Yellow Jackets a pair of edge rushers for the future. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete
  • Evan Dickens, Running Back
  • Ezra Odinjor, Edge
  • Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

