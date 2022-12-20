Georgia Tech Lands 2023 Cornerback Steven Jones Jr

Georgia Tech has recruiting momentum for the first time in quite a while and they kept it going on Monday night with the addition of cornerback Steven Jones Jr. Jones Jr plays at Gadsden City High School (AL) and becomes the only cornerback committed in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class as of today.

Jones Jr is a skilled player with the size (6'2, 190 LBS) to play defensive back, and with the right development and coaching, Jones Jr could be an impact defensive back for the defense.

Georgia Tech has seen a number of commitments since Sunday night at both the high school level and with transfers. Defensive lineman Shymeik Jones flipped from App State, linebacker Nacari Ashley committed, running back Evan Dickens committed on Monday, and then edge rusher Ezra Odinjor committed this afternoon.

Transfers that committed this weekend include a pair of Texas A&M Aggies. Quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Andre White Jr are heading to Atlanta and Minnesota linebacker Braelen Oliver is coming back to his home state.

This weekend was a success for Key and coming just days before signing day, this was much-needed momentum for Georgia Tech recruiting.

