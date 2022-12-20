Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Quarterback LaNorris Sellers

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Four-Star Quarterback LaNorris Sellers
The Yellow Jackets are without a quarterback at the moment for the 2023 class, but the Georgia Tech staff is making an effort to land one before signing day.
Last night, Georgia Tech sent an offer to current Syracuse commit LaNorris Sellers from South Florence High School (SC). Sellers is a four-star quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite.
While Sellers is currently committed to Syracuse, he seems to be trending toward South Carolina and might end up flipping to the Gamecocks. Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff are going to have to work hard to make a move in this recruitment.
Sellers is 6'3 220 LBS and would be a great addition to the Georgia Tech class if they were able to pull off the flip. He would be the highest-rated commit in the Yellow Jackets 2023 class and would give them a potential signal caller for the future.
Georgia Tech currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Zach Pyron, Zach Gibson, and Texas A&M transfer Haynes King.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
