Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Quarterback LaNorris Sellers

The Yellow Jackets are without a quarterback at the moment for the 2023 class, but the Georgia Tech staff is making an effort to land one before signing day.

Last night, Georgia Tech sent an offer to current Syracuse commit LaNorris Sellers from South Florence High School (SC). Sellers is a four-star quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite.

While Sellers is currently committed to Syracuse, he seems to be trending toward South Carolina and might end up flipping to the Gamecocks. Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff are going to have to work hard to make a move in this recruitment.

Could Georgia Tech flip 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers? 247Sports- Credit: Hale McGranahan

Sellers is 6'3 220 LBS and would be a great addition to the Georgia Tech class if they were able to pull off the flip. He would be the highest-rated commit in the Yellow Jackets 2023 class and would give them a potential signal caller for the future.

Georgia Tech currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Zach Pyron, Zach Gibson, and Texas A&M transfer Haynes King.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech lands 2023 cornerback Steven Jones Jr

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech adds Louisville running back Trevion Cooley

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen transfers to North Carolina

2023 edge prospect Ezra Odinjor commits to Georgia Tech

2023 running back Evan Dickens commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech gets commitment from 2023 athlete Nacari Ashley

2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones commits to Georgia Tech

Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King commits to Georgia Tech

Minnesota Linebacker transfer Braelen Oliver commits to Georgia Tech