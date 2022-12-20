Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Quarterback LaNorris Sellers

Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Four-Star Quarterback LaNorris Sellers

Georgia Tech is trying to flip LaNorris Sellers from Syracuse and add a quarterback

The Yellow Jackets are without a quarterback at the moment for the 2023 class, but the Georgia Tech staff is making an effort to land one before signing day. 

Last night, Georgia Tech sent an offer to current Syracuse commit LaNorris Sellers from South Florence High School (SC). Sellers is a four-star quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite. 

While Sellers is currently committed to Syracuse, he seems to be trending toward South Carolina and might end up flipping to the Gamecocks. Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff are going to have to work hard to make a move in this recruitment. 

LaNorris Sellers

Could Georgia Tech flip 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers?

Sellers is 6'3 220 LBS and would be a great addition to the Georgia Tech class if they were able to pull off the flip. He would be the highest-rated commit in the Yellow Jackets 2023 class and would give them a potential signal caller for the future. 

Georgia Tech currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Zach Pyron, Zach Gibson, and Texas A&M transfer Haynes King. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete
  • Evan Dickens, Running Back
  • Ezra Odinjor, Edge
  • Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech lands 2023 cornerback Steven Jones Jr

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech adds Louisville running back Trevion Cooley

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen transfers to North Carolina

2023 edge prospect Ezra Odinjor commits to Georgia Tech

2023 running back Evan Dickens commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech gets commitment from 2023 athlete Nacari Ashley

2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones commits to Georgia Tech

Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King commits to Georgia Tech

Minnesota Linebacker transfer Braelen Oliver commits to Georgia Tech

LaNorris Sellers
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Quarterback LaNorris Sellers

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Lands 2023 Cornerback Steven Jones Jr

By Jackson Caudell
Cam Wallace
Football Recruiting

Top Georgia Tech Target Cameron Wallace Commits to Penn State

By Jackson Caudell
Andre White Jr
Football Recruiting

Texas A&M Transfer Linebacker Andre White Jr Commits to Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Trevion Cooley
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Adds Louisville Running Back Transfer Trevion Cooley

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen
Football

Georgia Tech Safety Derrik Allen Transfers to North Carolina

By Jackson Caudell
Ezra Odinjor
Football Recruiting

2023 Edge Prospect Ezra Odinjor Commits To Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Evan Dickens
Football Recruiting

2023 Running Back Evan Dickens Commits to Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From 2023 Athlete Nacari Ashley

By Jackson Caudell