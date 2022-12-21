Georgia Tech Recruiting: Complete Signing Day Preview

It has been a fast and furious few weeks on the recruiting trail since Brent Key was named head coach and tomorrow is finally signing day.

Heading into signing day, Georgia Tech ranks 56th nationally in the 247Sports rankings and that is 12th in the ACC. That ranking has risen since this past weekend when Georgia Tech reeled in five commitments. The Yellow Jackets staff is looking to carry that momentum into tomorrow and the next signing period in February and land some of their top targets on the board.

Let's take a position-by-position look at Georgia Tech's signing class and who they might add by tomorrow.

Quarterback

Georgia Tech currently does not have a quarterback in the 2023 class 247Sports- Credit: Hale McGranahan

Quarterback is one of the positions where Georgia Tech does not have a commitment and it seems unlikely that they will have one by tomorrow. Earlier this summer, Parkview (GA) quarterback Colin Houck was the top target by the Georgia Tech staff, but Houck committed to playing baseball at Mississippi State.

Until yesterday, Key and the staff had not offered a quarterback in the upcoming class since taking over as the head coach. LaNorris Sellers (South Florence, SC) picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets yesterday. Sellers is a current Syracuse commit and is also being heavily pursued by South Carolina.

Unless Tech has made a lot of headway with Sellers, don't expect a quarterback in the class to sign tomorrow. It will be interesting to see whether Key and the rest of the staff pursue one ahead of February.

Running Back

Evan Dickens committed to Georgia Tech on Monday 247 Sports- Credit, Greg Oyster

Heading into this past weekend, Georgia Tech did not have a running back commitment in the 2023 class. Javin Simpkins and Trey Cornist de-committed from the Yellow Jackets earlier this year and with Hassan Hall graduating and Dylan McDuffie entering the transfer portal, Georgia Tech needed some young depth in the backfield.

Monday, Georgia Tech got a commitment from Evan Dickens (IMG Academy, FL) and the Yellow Jackets might be trending to land another running back. Jamarius Haynes (Roanoke, AL) could be another addition to the class and give Georgia Tech a nice duo for the future.

Both players have been nice, late additions to the class.

Wide Receiver

Georgia Tech has two wide receivers committed in 2023 247 Sports

The Yellow Jackets are sitting with two commitments at this position with Zion Taylor (Norcross, GA) and Bryce Dopson (Brookwood, GA). Right now, I would expect that Georgia Tech is fine with those two heading into tomorrow.

Taylor is one of my favorite prospects in the class and someone who I think will have a good career at Georgia Tech. Dopson is lightning fast and appears to be a guy that will be a vertical threat for the Yellow Jackets' offense.

Georgia Tech has taken one transfer receiver in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane and I would not be surprised if the Yellow Jackets add another veteran at the position through the transfer portal.

Tight End

Georgia Tech has one tight end committed at the moment with Newnan (GA) tight end Justyn Reid, a 6'5 230 LBS athletic playmaker at the position.

I don't expect Georgia Tech to add any more high school players to this position. USF transfer tight end, Jackson Long, committed a couple of weeks ago and I think the Yellow Jackets are done adding any more players at this position.

Offensive Line

Patrick Screws is one of the top commits in Georgia Tech's class 247 Sports

This is the position that Georgia Tech has the most commitments to and it has been a priority dating back to when Geoff Collins was the head coach. The Yellow Jackets have five commitments along the offensive line heading into tomorrow.

Interior offensive lineman Gabe Fortson (North Cobb Christian, GA) is the highest-rated recruit in the class on 247Sports, but the other offensive lineman is not far from him. Tackle Ethan Mackenny (Lassiter, GA), Patrick Screws (Eufaula, AL), Benjamin Galloway (Hillgrove, GA), and Elias Cloy (Alpharetta, GA) are all set to sign with Georgia Tech tomorrow.

There have been other offers to prospects since Key took over. Devin Vass, a Kansas State commit, was offered by Georgia Tech last week, but there hasn't been any momentum there.

I would expect Georgia Tech to sign only the five committed players right now.

Defensive Line

Ezra Odinjor is one of Georgia Tech's top commitments 247Sports

The defensive line class for Georgia Tech has seen some solid, athletic additions in the last couple of days. Shymeik Jones (Camden, SC) and Ezra Odinjor (Allatoona, GA) committed to the Yellow Jackets after their visits this weekend and they join Anthony Little (Rock Creek Christian Academy, MD) as the other defensive lineman in the class.

One name to watch is Ashley Williams (Zachary, LA), a former Auburn and Nebraska commit. Williams visited Georgia Tech and is a possible addition to the class this week.

Linebacker

Ashton Heflin is the only linebacker commit for Georgia Tech 247 Sports

Newnan linebacker Ashton Heflin is the only high school commit at linebacker for Georgia Tech. After a pair of visits this past weekend, Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White Jr committed to the Yellow Jackets.

There are two names to know for potential additions to the class. Taye Seymore (South Atlanta, GA) and Michael Montgomery have taken visits and Seymore appears to be trending toward the Yellow Jackets.

Defensive Backs

Georgia Tech got a commitment from Steven Jones Jr (Gadsden City, AL) last night and he joins Nico Dowdell (Loganville, GA) as the defensive backs in the 2023 class.

Nireek Sharpe is a name to know at cornerback for Georgia Tech and he is currently uncommitted.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech commit Gensley Auguste commits to Temple

Former Georiga Tech cornerback signs with 49ers practice squad

Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Del Alexander hired at UNLV

Georgia Tech offers 2023 quarterback LaNorris Sellers

Georgia Tech lands 2023 cornerback Steven Jones Jr

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech adds Louisville running back Trevion Cooley

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen transfers to North Carolina

2023 edge prospect Ezra Odinjor commits to Georgia Tech

2023 running back Evan Dickens commits to Georgia Tech