Former Georgia Tech Cornerback Tre Swilling Signs With the 49ers Practice Squad

Former Georgia Tech cornerback Tre Swilling has found a new home to continue his NFL career.

According to David Lombardi of The Atletic, the San Francisco 49ers have signed Swilling to their practice squad.

The 49ers are currently 10-4 and are the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They clinched the NFC West last week and are hoping to make a Super Bowl run in the postseason.

Initially after going undrafted this spring, Swilling has spent time with the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints.

Tre Swilling has signed with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad © William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Swilling was an instant impact player for Georgia Tech after coming to Atlanta as a four-star recruit. He started in 11 games during his true freshman season and played in every game but one. He had 24 tackles, one sack, and an interception in the 2018 season. Swilling was able to start in every game during the 2019 season and was named an All-ACC honorable mention. He had a career-high 10 pass deflections in 2019 as well.

The 2020 season saw the talented cornerback miss six games and he did not have the kind of season that some thought he was capable of having. 2021 was better, but the fact that Swilling never took the big step into a top-level player had some wondering if he would be able to do that at the next level.

Swilling has the size that NFL teams want from their cornerbacks at 6-0, 200 LBS, but the lack of athleticism and progression during his time at Tech means he will have to show improvement while on the practice squad to be able to stick around. Swilling has the talent to make a roster but is going to be a long-term project for any NFL team to take on.

