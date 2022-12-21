Linebacker Taye Seymore Commits To And Signs With Georgia Tech on Signing Day
Georgia Tech has been trending for in-state linebacker Taye Seymore since he de-committed from East Carolina recently and on Nationa Signing Day, the Yellow Jackets won the recruitment by getting the South Atlanta linebacker to join the 2023 recruiting class.
This is a good win for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff, as linebacker was a position of need for Georgia Tech. There is going to be a lot of competition at the position with Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley both leaving after their great 2022 seasons. Seymore is a talented linebacker with athleticism and he will a key player for this defense in future years.
Georgia Tech has also landed commitments from transfer linebackers Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White Jr (Texas A&M).
Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 56th in the country and 12th in the ACC.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
