Linebacker Taye Seymore Commits To And Signs With Georgia Tech on Signing Day

Georgia Tech adds to the linebacker room on national signing day

Georgia Tech has been trending for in-state linebacker Taye Seymore since he de-committed from East Carolina recently and on Nationa Signing Day, the Yellow Jackets won the recruitment by getting the South Atlanta linebacker to join the 2023 recruiting class. 

This is a good win for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff, as linebacker was a position of need for Georgia Tech. There is going to be a lot of competition at the position with Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley both leaving after their great 2022 seasons. Seymore is a talented linebacker with athleticism and he will a key player for this defense in future years. 

Taye Seymore

Georgia Tech landed Taye Seymore on Signing Day

Georgia Tech has also landed commitments from transfer linebackers Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White Jr (Texas A&M). 

Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 56th in the country and 12th in the ACC. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete
  • Evan Dickens, Running Back
  • Ezra Odinjor, Edge
  • Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
  • Taye Seymore, Linebacker
  • Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
  • Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

