Georgia Tech has been trending for in-state linebacker Taye Seymore since he de-committed from East Carolina recently and on Nationa Signing Day, the Yellow Jackets won the recruitment by getting the South Atlanta linebacker to join the 2023 recruiting class.

This is a good win for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff, as linebacker was a position of need for Georgia Tech. There is going to be a lot of competition at the position with Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley both leaving after their great 2022 seasons. Seymore is a talented linebacker with athleticism and he will a key player for this defense in future years.

Georgia Tech landed Taye Seymore on Signing Day 247 Sports

Georgia Tech has also landed commitments from transfer linebackers Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White Jr (Texas A&M).

Georgia Tech's 2023 class currently ranks 56th in the country and 12th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

