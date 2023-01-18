Georgia Tech Staff Handing Out New Offers to 2025 Prospects

After hosting a large number of 2024 prospects for Junior Day this past weekend, Georgia Tech coaches have been handing out offers left and right to prospects in the 2025 class in the last day or so.

It is never too early to start building relationships for the 2025 class and other future classes and that is exactly what this staff is doing.

Let's break down some of the 2025 offers that Tech has been giving out.

1. Coleman Lewis- LB- Lowndes County, GA

Coleman Lewis is a 2025 LB from Lowndes County who has already got a number of power five offers. Auburn, Purdue, Arkansas, and Iowa State have offered Lewis and Georgia Tech is now among those schools.

2. Peyton Joseph- OT, Peach County

Peyton Joseph is going to be one of the most coveted prospects in the 2025 class at this time next year and that is evidenced by the schools that have offered him, along with Georgia Tech. Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Notre Dame are just some of the offers that Jospeh holds. The in-state offensive tackle is going to be a top priority for Brent Key and the rest of the staff in 2025.

3. Isaiah Mitchell- WR, Peach County

Joseph is not the only prospect from Peach County that got an offer from the Yellow Jackets yesterday. Isaiah Mitchell is a speedy wide receiver and also holds offers from Mississippi State and Pittsburgh already.

While the 2025 class is still some time away, the new coaching staff for the Yellow Jackets is going to be working on building these relationships and hopes to build a good class when that time comes around. The contact period is still open for coaches and you can expect more 2025 offers to be on the way in the coming days and weeks.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2024 DB Lawson Pritchett recaps Georgia Tech Visit

Jackets falter in the second half, lose fourth straight

Georgia Tech officially announces football coaching staff

Keion White featured in the new 2023 mock draft from The Athletic

Georgia Tech Baseball begins season unranked in D1 top 25 rankings

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh transfers to UMass

Shaq Mason and Tampa Bay fall to Dallas Cowboys in NFL playoffs

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard announces return for his fifth season

Georgia Tech's Emma Kauf was named one of college softball's best players

Georgia Tech Basketball vs NC State: How To Watch, Preview, and Prediction