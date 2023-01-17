Georgia Tech's New Coaching Staff is Officially  Announced

The hires have been known for some time now, but Georgia Tech has officially announced its coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Brent Key got to work putting together his first coaching staff from the moment that he was hired and the offensive staff came together first.

Key made the decision to hire Buster Faulkner as the offensive coordinator/tight ends coach. This is not the first time that Faulkner has been an offensive coordinator or play-caller. He has been at MTSU and Southern Miss previously and has been a quality control analyst at Georgia since 2020.

Here is what Key had to say about the hiring of Faulkner:

“Buster is one of the nation’s finest offensive minds and his vision for what he wants to do offensively here on The Flats meshes perfectly with mine and the rest of the offensive staff’s. He brings a ton of experience and success from throughout his coaching career to our program, along with a great familiarity with the Atlanta area and the state of Georgia, including as a state champion quarterback at Parkview H.S. He is the perfect fit to lead our offense as offensive coordinator.”

Buster Faulkner is the offensive coordinator for Georgia Tech Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American

Chris Weinke is back as the quarterback's coach, but he will also be the team's co-offensive coordinator as well. Here is Key had to say about Weinke coming back:

"Chris is an outstanding coach and has earned the promotion to co-offensive coordinator. He has won at every level, both as a player and coach, and brings that winning experience to our program. Personally, he is someone that I trust very much and appreciate as an advisor and sounding board"

Norval McKenzie is coming over to Tech after being at Vanderbilt coaching the running backs. He will also coach the running backs for Georgia Tech and here is what Key had to say about the addition of McKenzie to the staff:

“We’re very fortunate to bring Norv to The Flats as running backs coach. He has extensive experience coaching running backs at the Division I level, including in the ACC. He also has extensive knowledge and experience recruiting in the state of Georgia as an Atlanta-area native and McEachern H.S. alumnus. It’s great to welcome him home.”

Josh Crawford spent last season as the co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, as well as coaching the wide receivers, which he will do at Georgia Tech. Key had this to say about the hiring of Crawford:

“Josh is not only one of the most respected wide receivers coaches in the country, but he is also one of college football’s most well-known and respected coaches at any position amongst high school coaches here in the state of Georgia. He has a long track record of success as a high school coach here in our state. He also coached one of the nation’s top receiving corps the past two seasons at Western Kentucky. We’re very excited to have him with us on The Flats.”

The last addition that was announced was offensive line coach Geep Wade, who coached with Faulkner at previous stops. Here is what Key said about Wade as the new O-Line coach.

"Geep brings two decades of experience as a successful offensive line coach to The Flats, including coaching Appalachian State’s offensive line to the 2022 Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. He has also spent his entire coaching career in the Southeast and established himself as one of the top recruiters in this region. He’ll be a huge asset for our program"

Now to the defensive side of the ball.

Marco Coleman is back at Georgia Tech to coach the defensive line. Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Marco Coleman is back on The Flats to coach the defensive line. Key was glad to have one of the greatest Yellow Jackets ever back at Tech as a coach:

"It’s so exciting to welcome Marco home to Georgia Tech. Not only has he established himself as an outstanding defensive line coach and recruiter, but as one of the most successful alums in our program’s history, he also can relate with each and every single player in our program. He has walked in their shoes, won a national championship here on The Flats and developed into a first-round NFL draft pick. He is the prime example of what it means to be a Tech man and I couldn’t be happier to have him back with us.”

Andrew Thacker will be staying on as defensive coordinator, but he will be working with a co-defensive coordinator this season. Kevin Sherrer was hired as the new co-defensive coordinator and he will also be coaching linebackers. He brings experience as an NFL and SEC coach. Here is what Key had to say:

“We’re really fortunate to add a coach of Kevin’s caliber to our staff as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. He has produced winners at every level that he has ever coached, from state championship high schools, all the way through to the NFL. His talent and experience as a coach, as well as his experience as a top recruiter of the state of Georgia, will be a huge asset for Georgia Tech. I couldn’t be more excited to have Kevin and his family here.”

Key also announced the hiring of Brian Baker as a Senior Defensive Analyst. Here is what Key had to say about bringing Baker on board:

"Brian is another person that we are extremely fortunate to be able to bring on to our staff as senior defensive analyst. He brings almost four decades of experience to the role, including 21 years in the NFL and 15 seasons at the Power Five level. He also has an intimate knowledge of what it takes to win here at Georgia Tech, having won a national title during his previous nine-year stint on The Flats. He will be an invaluable resource, not just for our defensive line and defense, but for our entire program."

This staff has hit the ground running with recruiting and will be gearing up for spring football soon.

