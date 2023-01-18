Skip to main content

2024 DB Lawson Pritchett Talks Visit To Georgia Tech

Lawson Pritchett loved the environment at Georgia Tech during visit

Georgia Tech had a number of prospects on campus this past weekend for Junior Day and the reviews coming out of Atlanta have been nothing but positive for the staff and the environment that they created. 

One of the prospects that loved his visit was 2024 Safety Lawson Pritchett (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, SC) and he talked about his time with the coaching staff and his takeaways from the visit. 

Pritchett told me that the visit went great and something that stood out to him was the "environment and vibes", which is something that a number of recruits have told me after their visits. When I asked about what surprised him the most. this is what he had to say:

"The coaching staff surprised me the most. The fact that it is a pretty new staff and they are already bonded together means a lot."

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key

Brent Key is working on putting together a strong 2024 class

Pritchett told me that the coach that is recruiting him the hardest is Jason Semore, who is the nickels/safeties coach, as well as the special team's coach. 

In terms of a timeline for his recruitment, here is what Pritchett told me:

"My ideal timeline for recruiting would be to gather the schools that want me and offer and commit to the school that fits by the end of the year."

Pritchett said that other schools that have been in contact with him include Air Force, Army, Vanderbilt, and North Carolina. He said that no school is in the lead right now and things are still 100% open. 

I think that he is a player to keep an eye on for 2024 and he could be in for a big senior season. 

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete
  • Evan Dickens, Running Back
  • Ezra Odinjor, Edge
  • Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
  • Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
  • Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
  • Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
  • Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
  • Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
  • Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
  • Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
  • Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
  • Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
  • Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
  • Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
  • Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
  • Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
  • Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
  • Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

