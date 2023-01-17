Keion White Featured In New 2023 Mock Draft From The Athletic

We have another appearance for Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White in a prominent 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Dane Brugler is the lead NFL Draft analyst at The Athletic and is one of the most well-respected NFL Draft analysts in the business. He released his new mock draft today and he had White going at the bottom of the second round.

So where does White land in this mock draft? Brugler has him being picked in the 2nd round and 60th overall by the Carolina Panthers. I think that could be a good landing spot for White, as the Panthers already have top edge talent on the roster with players like Brian Burns and White would be another athletic pass rusher on that team.

Keion White is likely the top draft prospect on Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Athletics

White is going to have a chance to blow up at the NFL Combine in February and at the Resee's Senior Bowl later this month, where he will be practicing in front of NFL coaches and general managers. I think he is a late second-round pick right now, as evidenced by mock drafts, but there is room to move up if he tests well. White plays a premium position in the NFL and most teams

Each year before the college football season starts, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic drops his annual "Freaks List", which is meant to "spotlight the players who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities that wow even those who observe gifted athletes every day." White made the list at the start of the 2022 season and here is what Feldman had to say about White:

"White was a devastating player for Old Dominion in 2019, making 19 TFLs. He was 265 then. He transferred to Tech, but then suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him. He’s now 6-4, 290, and primed to be a problem for ACC teams. White has hit 21 mph despite being almost 300 pounds. He also has vertical-jumped 32 inches and done 38 reps of 225 on the bench press.

White missed most of the 2021 season with an injury, but he returned to be a force this season. He finished the season with 7.5 sacks and 54 tackles and after this season, he was invited to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27th.

