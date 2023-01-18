Jackets falter in the second half, drop fourth straight

Georgia Tech lost in a very familiar fashion on Tuesday night as the game slipped away in the second half. The Jackets held a pretty steady two-possession lead for most of the first half, but Tech’s poor defensive play and NC State’s star guard Terquavion Smith finding a rhythm resulted in a 42-37 halftime deficit for the Jackets.

The Jackets pulled the deficit to just three at the start of the second half, but things slipped away quickly behind a 5-0 swing that dropped it to an eight-point deficit for the Jackets. Tech never recovered from this hole and NC State hastily pulled away behind making tough shots and free throws as the Jackets fell 78-66 on Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech fell to NC State on Tuesday night Matthew Kistner

Sophomore forward Jalon Moore led the way for Tech with 17 points and 8 rebounds in 32 minutes; his best game of the season so far. Kyle Sturdivant, Miles Kelly, Lance Terry, and Rodney Howard finished with nine points each.

The Yellow Jackets shot poorly from beyond the arch as well as from the free-throw line and it cost them a lot down the stretch. Tech’s 42.1 free throw percentage was a step up from the last game where the Jackets shot 0% from the line. The team also shot 2 of 21 from beyond the arch, the worst performance this season from such.

The team tips off again on Saturday at noon against Syracuse at McCamish, seeking their second win in ACC play and looking to break a four-game losing spell.

