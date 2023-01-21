Former Georgia Tech Running Back Dylan McDuffie Transfers To Kansas
Former Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie has found a new home for the 2023 season.
After initially committing to Charlotte, McDuffie flipped to the Jayhawks today and will finish out his college career playing for Lance Leipold.
McDuffie transferred to Tech from Buffalo and he was hopeful to be the leader in the Georgia Tech backfield and had rushed for 1,000 yards during his last season at Buffalo.
After beginning the year as the starting running back, McDuffie quickly saw his carries go down, and towards the end of the year, the Yellow Jackets were only using Hassan Hall, Dontae Smith, and freshman Jamie Felix in the backfield.
For the season, McDuffie had 22 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown. His last carry came in Georgia Tech's upset win over Pitt in Brent Key's debut as the interim head coach.
Georgia Tech's running back room will feature Smith, Felix, and Louisville transfer Trevion Cooley next season.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Demaryius Thomas selected for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
2024 Athlete Devin Collier will visit Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech Basketball injury report ahead of matchup with Syracuse
Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Preview, How to watch, and prediction
2024 Four-star athlete Jalewis Soloman set to visit Georgia Tech
Former Yellow Jackets ready for NFL divisional round
Ladies snag first ACC win take down Syracuse 69-57
How did Georgia Tech do in the first transfer portal window?
Georgia Tech announces six additional staff members