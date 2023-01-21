Skip to main content

Former Georgia Tech Running Back Dylan McDuffie Transfers To Kansas

McDuffie spent one year as a Yellow Jacket in 2022 before transferring

Former Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie has found a new home for the 2023 season. 

After initially committing to Charlotte, McDuffie flipped to the Jayhawks today and will finish out his college career playing for Lance Leipold. 

McDuffie transferred to Tech from Buffalo and he was hopeful to be the leader in the Georgia Tech backfield and had rushed for 1,000 yards during his last season at Buffalo. 

After beginning the year as the starting running back, McDuffie quickly saw his carries go down, and towards the end of the year, the Yellow Jackets were only using Hassan Hall, Dontae Smith, and freshman Jamie Felix in the backfield. 

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie

Dylan McDuffie is transferring to Kansas after one year at Georgia Tech

For the season, McDuffie had 22 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown. His last carry came in Georgia Tech's upset win over Pitt in Brent Key's debut as the interim head coach. 

Georgia Tech's running back room will feature Smith, Felix, and Louisville transfer Trevion Cooley next season. 

